Ben Roethlisberger Didn’t Have Surgery? Analyst Boldly Praises Steelers QB

Ben Roethlisberger chreated a highlight reel against the New York Giants in Week one.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback guided his team to a 26-16 win. In the win Big Ben went 21/32, threw for 229 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Heavy on Giants With Carl BanksGiants legend Carl Banks, a former All-Pro linebacker and current radio color analyst, joins hosts Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson and Brian Mazique to break down Big Blue's season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and discuss the upcoming season. 2020-09-15T21:19:39Z

Retired Giants legend, Carl Banks is impressed. “Yo, Let me tell you,” laughed Banks on a recent appearance on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“Once he got it going, with athletes – we’re so accustomed to seeing the comeback videos in the offseason; post-surgery there’s always a guy rehabbing. We didn’t see any of that from Ben.”

For those keeping score at home: Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending right elbow injury while thrown a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second quarter of a Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks last year.

Roethlisberger had season-ending surgery weeks later to reattach three torn flexor tendons in his right elbow. “They sew through the tendon, and they reattach it to an anchor in your elbow,” he said. “As far as I am aware, it’s happened to just kind of everyday people on the street, if you will,” he said last month.

“From what I’ve been told, it’s never happened to a quarterback of this magnitude. I believe there was at least another quarterback that had one, maybe two torn off, but from what I understand, not three.”

Roethlisberger more than held his composure against the Giants in week one.

Carl Banks marvels at how Big Ben did before the season began. “As camp started we didn’t hear anything about Ben,” Banks told the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“But Scoop, when I tell you watching him in pregame warmups, the ball was coming out so hot. I’m like, ‘Dude, he doesn’t even look like he had surgery!’ And you could see that he was rusty early in the game, but once he got going man, he was zipping the ball all over the place. He looked like vintage Ben!”

“My arm feels really, really good,” Roethlisberger said in August.

“We’ve been working more than usual in the offseason in terms of throwing. I’ve put together a regime of two to three days per week of throwing for the last probably two months, if not longer than that. I think the plan is to kind of pitch-count, if you will, through training camp.”

In week two of the NFL season, Roethlisberger and the Steelers host the Denver Broncos.