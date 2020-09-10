Texans vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Football is officially back as Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online for free:

Texans vs Chiefs Preview

It’s been a long wait, but football is officially back and the opening game of the season is a good one featuring a few of the best quarterbacks the game has to offer.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP a year ago, cashed in this offseason, signing a 10-year extension that has the potential to be worth half a billion dollars when all is said and done. Mahomes

“I’m just as excited, I promise you that,” Mahomes said this week. “Every time I get to go to the football field, go to Arrowhead Stadium, or wherever we are playing, and suit up for the Chiefs, I have the ultimate excitement. [It doesn’t] matter if it’s preseason or it’s in the Super Bowl.

“I’m just going to go out there and embrace the moment, getting out there with our brothers and playing the game we love because we didn’t know if it was going to happen.”

Deshaun Watson inked his own extension recently worth $177.54 million with nearly $111 million in guarantees, per ESPN.

“These two guys are just great players. Very, very dynamic players,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said of Watson and Mahomes. “It’s always interesting how the schedules are made that this is the game that opens up the season, especially with what’s gone on. What’s gone on the last six months, it’s unprecedented. Now you have this game with these two quarterbacks who have done so much early in their careers, its’ a great night for the league and a great night for football.”

Many eyes will be on what the teams will do in terms of a social justice message in light of recent protests in the country calling for change.

“There will definitely be conversations leading up to the game,” Texans star defensive end JJ Watt told reporters, “whether it’s within our team alone or with the Chiefs. However it may be, to make sure that whatever everybody does, we’re on the same page.”

The Chiefs, a popular pick to repeat as Super Bowl champs, are the biggest favorite of Week 1, entering the game as 9-point favorites. The Texans are embracing the underdog role.

“We have an opportunity going to the defending Super Bowl champs’ home stadium right off the bat and compete with a great team. That’s what you want,” Watson said “This is the best opportunity you can have to start the season.”

