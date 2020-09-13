Thiem vs Zverev Live Stream: How to Watch US Open Final Online

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will meet in the 2020 US Open men’s final on Sunday.

Thiem vs Zverev Preview

The US Open men’s final will produce a first-time Grand Slam champion. Thiem dispatched Daniil Medvedev in three sets to reach his fourth major finals; he fell to Rafael Nadal in the 2018 and 2019 French Open title matches before losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets in the finale at this year’s Australia Open.

“It’s the biggest goal and the biggest dream I’ve had in my tennis career for a few years,” Thiem said, according to Sky Sports, “since the moment I realised that maybe I can make it one day and especially since I played [my] first final at 2018 Roland Garros.

“It was really tough to digest that loss in Australia as I was super close. I’m happy that in a pretty short time, I gave myself another chance with this win today [and] with the final on Sunday.”

The 27-year-old Austrian added: “Of course, it’s pressure for me. At the same time, I try not to think too much about it. If it’s not going to happen on Sunday, I have to continue working and maybe get the chance at another Slam. [But] the chance is now… I’ll try everything to make it.”

Zverev overcame a 2-0 set deficit to defeat Pablo Carreño Busta in the semifinals. The 23-year-old German’s best Grand Slam finish before this tournament came at the 2020 Australian Open, where he succumbed to Thiem in the semifinals in four sets; the last two went to tiebreakers.

“I looked at the scoreboard after two sets,” Zverev said after his semifinal victory, according to ESPN. “I thought to myself, ‘Look, I’m playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I’m down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on paper I’m supposed to be the favorite.’ I needed to play better, start something new. I did that.”

He added: “Sometimes you have to dig deep. Today I dug deep, dug very deep. At the end of the day I’m sitting here as the winner of that match, which could have been very different.”

Sunday will mark the finalists’ 10th meeting. Thiem is 7-2 against Zverev, having won their last three matches and all three of their Grand Slam meetings.

“[Zverev] is a hell of a player,” Thiem said, according to the New York Post. “A good record against [Zverev], it doesn’t help me at all. I know what [Zverev] is capable of. Also the last match we had in Australia, we were both really, really good. It was such a close match.”