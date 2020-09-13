Tom Brady’s Contract: How Much Money Is Buccaneers QB’s New Salary?

Tom Brady signed a brand new two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an average salary of $25 million, per Spotrac. Brady has a $15 million base salary combined with an additional $10 million roster bonus for 2020. The new Buccaneers quarterback will receive the same $25 million salary for 2022, and the entire $50 million is fully guaranteed.

Whenever Brady hangs it up, the quarterback will be remembered as a Patriots legend, but it is the Buccaneers that has given him the highest salary of his career. According to Spotrac, Brady earned $23 million last season with the Patriots which is about $2 million less than his Bucs’ salary for 2020.

Brady was known for giving the Patriots a bit of a hometown discount throughout his career to help give the team additional cap space to fill out the roster. The quarterback still managed to earn more than $235 million over his 20 seasons with the Patriots. Brady did not give the Buccaneers that same discount, but the quarterback will arguably have the most talented receiving core he has had over his career.

The Buccaneers Faced Competition From the Saints & Bears for Brady

It was not a slam dunk that Brady would sign with the Bucs as he had plenty of other suitors in free agency. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints were a darkhorse candidate to sign Brady before Brees’ return ended their run at the former Patriots quarterback. The Bears and Chargers were two additional teams that pursued Brady.

“Brady made no secret of the fact that if Brees was retiring and heading to the TV booth, Brady would like to replace him,” Rapoport explained. “Brady mentioned this, sources say, to a few Saints players, knowing that word would get back. New Orleans was into it, as well, with Brady seen by head coach Sean Payton as the perfect replacement for Brees.”

Brady Has an Estimated Net Worth of $180 Million

According to The Street, Brady has a net worth of $180 million, but his wife Gisele Bundchen doubles his number. Bundchen has an estimated net worth of $360 million which she has accumulated from her modeling career as well as various business ventures. Brady announced over the offseason that he is launching his own multi-media company called 199 Productions.

“I’m excited to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their team at AGBO Films, whose creative vision and unrivaled storytelling has revolutionized the industry,” Brady told Deadline. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with them to bring Unseen Football to the big screen and tell this story in a way that has never been done before. I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our team will create the most magical experience for people to enjoy.”

Given Brady’s contract, the quarterback appears committed to playing at least the next two NFL seasons. It will be worth watching to see if Brady signs one final contract in 2022. If Brady signs an additional deal, it would allow him to play through age 45 which the quarterback has often stated is a goal.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Predicted to Sign 4-Time All-Pro by NFL Insider