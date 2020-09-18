UFC Champ on Dana White: ‘He Is Very Emotional’

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya said that he finds UFC president Dana White “very emotional.” “The Last Stylebender” was not taking a shot at White, however, but saying that it’s what makes the UFC president great at what he does but also what makes him “susceptible.”

White has been the president of the UFC and the face of the organization since Zuffa purchased the promotion in 2001. With White a major force in building the promotion and sport of mixed martial arts, the UFC was purchased by investors, spearheaded by WME-IMG, in 2016. White remained with the UFC after the purchase and still fills the role of the promotion’s president.

Adesanya recently took part in an episode of the YouTube show Hot Ones. During the episode, host Sean Evans asked the 31-year-old undefeated champion, “What is Dana White’s most annoying habit that people who don’t work with him closely like you do might not know about.”

The Last Stylebender answered, “I’d say, it’s what makes him great but also what makes him susceptible. He is very emotional. I’d say in business, sometimes he gets very emotional. But that’s also what put the UFC on the map to where it is today. But I’d say he’s very emotional [and] that’s hindered him a couple of times in the past.”

Adesanya is scheduled to defend his middleweight strap for the second time. On September 26, The Last Stylebender will take on No. 2 ranked Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253.

