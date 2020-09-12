UTSA vs Texas State Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The UTSA Roadrunners will make their 2020 season debut on Saturday when they visit the Texas Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of UTSA vs Texas State online for free:

UTSA vs Texas State Preview

The Bobcats were among the few programs to open their 2020 campaign last week, as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed or canceled most squads’ seasons.

Texas State managed to erase a trio of 7-point deficits at home, but ultimately fell 31-24 to the SMU Mustangs.

Bobcats redshirt freshman running back Calvin Hill carried 13 times for a team-high 100 yards as Texas State finished with an edge on the ground, amassing 189 rushing yards on 38 carries to the Mustangs’ 177 on 44 rushes.

But the Bobcats were no match for SMU’s aerial attack; Mustangs quarterback Shane Buechele, a fifth-year senior who transferred from the Texas Longhorns ahead of the 2019 season, completed 26 of 36 passes for 367 yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

Bobcats quarterback Brady McBride, a sophomore who sat out of the 2019 season after transferring from the Memphis Tigers, went 21-of-39 for 227 yards, 2 touchdowns and a pick.

“I do think [our team] played all the way till the last seconds of the game,” Texas State head coach Jake Spavital said, according to The University Star. “As a coach, that is what you want them to do. The first game [had] a lot of unknowns, brand new team, and you got to figure out how they operate and how they work.”

Texas State went 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Sun Belt play a season ago, ranking 121st out of 130 FBS teams in yards from scrimmage per game (317.8) and 84th in yards from scrimmage surrendered (416).

The Roadrunners faired only slightly better, posting a 4-8 record and a 3-5 Conference USA mark. They finished the year 107th in yards from scrimmage per contest (346.3) and 92nd in yards from scrimmage surrendered (429.8).

Though roughly 55 miles separate Texas State and UTSA, the programs have met just three times, with the Roadrunners claiming victory in 2012, 2017 and 2018.

“[UTSA is] just down the highway; it’s so close in proximity that I think that’s what makes the rivalry kinda elevated,” Texas State fifth-year senior linebacker Gavin Graham said, per The University Star. “I think the coaches do a good job in [stressing] that while [it is] a rivalry, you need to approach this game as if it is a championship game.”

UTSA running back Sincere McCormick buoyed the squad’s offense season ago, carrying 177 times for 983 yards and 8 touchdowns and adding 24 catches for 194 yards and a score en route to the Conference USA freshman of the year award.

“It gives me a lot of confidence, but at the same time, the job is never done,” McCormick said of his 2019 campaign in August, according to The Paisano. “I’m still pushing. I’m still fighting because I’m never satisfied with where I’m at.”