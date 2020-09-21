Arturo Vidal Posts Classy Goodbye Message to Barcelona

Arturo Vidal has posted a classy goodbye message to Barcelona after flying out to Milan to complete a move to Serie A side Inter.

The Chile international spent two years at the Camp Nou, winning La Liga in 2018-19, and has said an emotional farewell to the Catalan giants.

“Today I say goodbye to everyone at FC Barcelona , after living two wonderful years at this great club. I am very proud to have worn this shirt and for having played alongside great players and very good people. I want to thank my family, my teammates, the coaches, the doctors, the staff and all the wonderful fans who always showed me a lot of affection.Today I start a new stage in my life but they will always be in my heart. See you soon, and always Visca Barça!”

Vidal had a medical with the Nerazzurri on Monday and is expected to sign a two-year deal at the San Siro. The transfer sees him reunited with former boss Antonio Conte. The pair worked together previously at Juventus, winning three Serie A titles together.

Suarez Next To Leave Barcelona?

Vidal follows Ivan Rakitic out of the exit door, with Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo tipped to be the next players to leave the Camp Nou before the transfer window closes on October 5.

Semedo has been sold to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee of €35 million ($41m), according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Portugal international will have a medical shortly and sign a five-year deal at Molineux.

Romano also reports that Suarez has agreed personal terms with Atletico Madrid and is close to joining Diego Simeone’s side. The striker had already negotiated his release from Barcelona, according to Catalunya Radio.

Barcelona are now expected to dip into the transfer market for reinforcements. Ajax full-back Sergino Dest is a target to replace Semedo, while Barcelona also want to bring in center-back Eric Garcia from Manchester City.

