4 Best Players Available as NFL Teams Begin Roster Cuts

NFL Teams must set their initial 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, but several teams across the league got down to the business of making cuts throughout the day on Monday.

Whether it is young players who could be claimed after teams fail to sneak them through the waiver wire to add to their practice squad, or savvy veterans who can provide reliable depth, several players released on Monday could have new homes by the weekend.

Here’s a look at the four best players available following Monday’s round of roster cuts

WR Mohamed Sanu, released by Miami Dolphins

Sanu was largely caught in a numbers game, among a crowded Dolphins wide receiver room, that got even deeper following this offseason’s addition of Tyreek Hill, via a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 32-year-old didn’t sign with the Dolphins until July, as he reunited with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, now Miami’s head coach. Sanu spent last season with the 49ers, catching 15 of his 24 targets for 177 yards, while averaging 11.8 yards per reception.

At this stage of his career, Sanu is more of a complementary piece of a receiving corps than its focal point. However, teams looking for veteran leadership to either help a young quarterback or give depth at the position a boost, could find tremendous value in the 33-year-old who has experience playing in a Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons.

LB Joe Walker, released by Arizona Cardinals

For teams looking for special teams help, and a player with upside to contribute at linebacker, Joe Walker might be an ideal fit.

Walker, originally chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh-round of the 2016 draft, was called up to the Cardinals’ 53-man roster last December and produced six total tackles, including four solo, and three run stops.

A solid downhill, run-stuffing linebacker, Walker garnered a 77.3 run-stopping grade from Pro Football Focus, in 57 total defensive snaps.

WR Trevon Bradford, released by Los Angeles Chargers

As Heavy first reported, Bradford was released by the Chargers on Monday afternoon, in a bit of a surprising move after the Oregon State alum flashed both on offense as well as special teams during the preseason.

Despite running mostly with the second and third-team offense, Bradford made several big plays throughout Chargers camp and showed plenty of upside on special teams opportunities during the preseason.

Against the New Orleans Saints, Bradford hauled in all three of his targets for 23 yards, while averaging 7.7 yards per reception and converting one first down. For teams looking for speed at receiver, and special teams depth, Bradford could be an ideal fit in coming days.

RB Sony Michel, released by Miami Dolphins

In one of the bigger surprises Monday, the Dolphins trimmed their running back depth chart by moving on from two-time Super Bowl champion Sony Michel.

Last season, Michel 845 yards and four touchdowns, prior to an uninspiring summer with the Dolphins. This preseason, Michel was held to 13 yards and one touchdown on nine carries. But, as Pro Football Focus points out, Michel logged 21 explosive runs of 10 yards or more in 2021, offering a glimpse of what he brings to an offense.

A versatile playmaker, as illustrated by his 21 receptions on 31 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown the Rams last season, teams looking for a backfield handcuff or secondary receiving option at running back could do much worse than the four-year veteran.

Michel, 27, likely has plenty of tread left on his tires after splitting time in a backfield timeshare during his three seasons with the New England Patriots, and could contribute meaningful snaps immediately for a team aiming to bolster depth at the position.