Aaron Glenn Sends Positive Message on Justin Fields’ Progress

Many pundits may be concerned about Justin Fields starting at quarterback for the New York Jets. But first-year head coach Aaron Glenn is not one of them.

Glenn, whose Detroit Lions defenses faced off against Fields when he was a member of the Chicago Bears, lauded his quarterback’s confidence and poise while watching him participate at OTAs in New Jersey.

“I’m very happy with where he’s at and I’m very happy with actually all the quarterbacks that we have in this program right now,” Glenn said, according to the Jets official website. “I know they’re going to push each other to be better.”

Fields, the 11th overall pick of the Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft, is on his third team in as many seasons, after New York signed him to a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason. He won four of his six starts as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and had 289 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground last year.

“He’s a really good athlete,” Glenn said. “He works his butt off in the weight room. He’s another guy that he’s doing everything he can to improve and whatever advantage he can get from coaching, strength and conditioning, being on the field, he’s going to get that.”

Glenn also lauded his QB’s leadership qualities and confidence, even though each factor is not necessarily visible to all.

“There’s a quiet confidence about that man that’s unshakable and even though he’s not the most vocal person, he’s active with his body language,” Glenn said. “He’s not one of those guys that’s going to talk just to talk because sometimes if you do that, you know players around you can get deadhead. But he says things when it needs to be said.”

Changing the Culture

Fields is in line to be New York’s sixth different Week 1 starting quarterback in the past 10 years. Unsurprisingly, the Jets have not qualified for the playoffs in that span.

But Glenn, who was the defensive coordinator in Detroit’s resurgence, is hoping to ride his fifth-year QB to success even though the Jets’ expectations are low.

To his credit, Fields has noticed how changes of scenery have positively affected similarly selected QBs — like Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield, each of whom is coming off a playoff appearance with his fourth team in 2024.

“Nobody’s journey is the same,” Fields told the Jets official site. “Those guys, it happened for them like you said on the third or fourth team. Of course, I’m definitely hoping for it to happen here in New York, but everybody’s different.”

Win-now mode?

Unfortunately for the Jets, the quarterback position has been about their only hole over the past three seasons.

New York’s defense is stout, led by shutdown cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and an aggressive front four, keyed by Will McDonald and Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams. The Jets have a great running back in Breece Hall, and their No. 1 wide receiver Garrett Wilson has posted 1,000-plus yards in three straight seasons, despite catching passes from seven different QBs in his career.

So if Fields can do what he thinks he’s capable of, the Jets could be a surprise team in 2025 — especially with their last-place schedule.

“I think my expectations for myself are higher than anybody else,” he said. “I think I’ve been improving each year I’ve been in the league, so I look to do the same this year.

“I’m excited to get to work and get things going.”