WATCH: Yes, That Was Really Aaron Rodgers Holding Beer in the Back of a Wisconsin Pickup

There’s no scene more quintessentially Wisconsin than this one: An eagle-eyed fan spotted no other than Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers riding in the backup of a pickup truck holding a case of beer.

And it was really him.

The video was first posted on January 28, 2021, on TikTok. User @amberdanette added music and captioned the viral video, “#greenbaypackers I love my Packers! ❤️💕 #12 #aaronrodgers12 Turn up the Night – Upchurch & Bottleneck.” The video shows Rodgers, wearing a hat to ward off the cold Wisconsin winter air, sitting in the back of a red pickup truck and hoisting a case of beer.

Check out Amber's video! #TikTok https://t.co/nSTUAJjjWx This is my Tiktok video of @AaronRodgers12 himself!! I sure love my Packers! Thanks again for an amazing year guys.. from your #1 packer Fan! 💛💚💛 — Amber Becker (@AmberBe38236388) January 30, 2021

The video was taken near Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Amber Becker, who took the video, wrote on Twitter, “Check out Amber’s video! #TikTok https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJoVRxVK/. This is my Tiktok video of @AaronRodgers12 himself!! I sure love my Packers! Thanks again for an amazing year guys.. from your #1 packer Fan!”

Here’s the video:

Here’s what you need to know:

Rodgers Admitted, ‘Ya That Was Me’

Ya that was me 💪🏼😂 Listen to @OfficialAJHawk and it was @DavidBakhtiari ‘s truck and soggy beer cases. How ya doin keep it movin @PatMcAfeeShow # https://t.co/P1qfRnUb2W — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) January 29, 2021

The video became a point of discussion on local radio as people speculated whether it really was Rodgers in the back of that pickup truck or just someone who looked a lot like him. The Packers QB cleared up any confusion, when he took to Twitter to admit it was him.

“Ya that was me 💪🏼 😂,” wrote the Packers star. “Listen to @OfficialAJHawk and it was @DavidBakhtiari‘s truck and soggy beer cases. How ya doin keep it movin @PatMcAfeeShow.” Amber Becker responded to Rodgers’ tweet on Twitter, writing, “This was my video!!! I love you Aaron Rodgers. I’ve been a packer fan since the age of 4. let’s meet up!! 😂”

A former Packer player, A.J. Hawk, explained that the pickup was taking a route used by players to Lambeau Field.

“I absolutely think that was him. You text me that video and I instantly said, ‘Yeah, he’s riding back to Lambeau from practice,'” Hawk said. “That’s a little drive you have to make in your pads. You just hop in the back of somebody’s truck and obviously, I guess they had a case of Miller Lite, so why not flash it to the people filming it?”

Fans Loved the Video & Filled Up TikTok With Humorous Comments

Fan reaction to the TikTok video was positive. Here are some of the comments.

“No way you found AARON RODGERS in the back of a pickup.”

“This is the most Wisconsin thing I have ever seen.”

“They have to drive to practice at a field located a couple blocks away from Lambeau Field for those wondering.”

“You really saw the greatest QB of all time in the back of a pick up.”

“it’s his goodbye party at the Frozen Tundra.”

“Lambeau is literally right in the middle of a small town.”

“Wow probably the last time he will be in Green Bay.”

“Wisconsin summed up in less than a minute.”

“Aaron Rodgers has beer.”

“This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. He’s humble.”

“It’s so weird to me seeing normal looking houses right next to Lambeau.”

“I see he’s taking the loss well.”

