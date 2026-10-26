ACC Analyst Blasts Decision to Start Freshman Tait Reynolds

Former Clemson offensive lineman turned ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain is done sugarcoating the Tigers’ offensive collapse.

In the wake of Saturday night’s ugly 20-16 loss to Virginia Tech, Mac Lain offered a scathing indictment of his alma mater’s coaching staff. The offensive unit managed a paltry 94 total yards in the first half, pushing the team to its third loss of the season and prompting the analyst to question whether he even wants to continue evaluating their tape.

Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain Podcast, the frustration was palpable.

“I keep going back and forth if I even want to do the film review stuff, because like literally, at this point, it’s so bad,” Mac Lain said. “It just feels like I’m piling on it. Just feels like, what’s the point? What’s the point, just to piss myself off and get mad? I do want to educate people, but at a point, it’s not worth it.”

Empty Halftime Promises

During Saturday’s sluggish first half, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney delivered a fiery sideline interview with ESPN. Swinney placed the blame squarely on the coaching staff and vehemently promised the issues were about to be fixed.

For Mac Lain, the sudden sideline urgency rang hollow.

“I don’t think there’s any type of easy answer of right now from October 25th to the South Carolina game,” Mac Lain added. “I don’t know what you try to do to fix it. Because, at this point, we’re in Week 9. You are who you are. It’s funny. I’m doing so much ranting — It was funny to me at halftime. What’s the problem? And coach is so mad, he goes, ‘I’m gonna fix it,’ and I’m just like, ‘It’s been a problem for eight weeks.’ Like it’s been the same stuff.”

The Quarterback Controversy

At the heart of the offensive stagnation is the quarterback position. Freshman Tait Reynolds took over as the starter in Week 2 against Georgia Southern, but the transition has been marred by severe growing pains. Reynolds is averaging just 156.6 passing yards per game and has thrown a staggering one touchdown pass all season.

According to Mac Lain, the coaching staff anointed Reynolds prematurely, throwing him into the fire before he was ready.

“I think from kind of taking the player side here for a second, Tait Reynolds should not be in these games,” Mac Lain said. “The fact that he is having to play and that he is the starting quarterback right now, which… I think he can be really good one day. He was given that — you know, he didn’t earn it. Didn’t take it. What did we hear all camp? Tait’s not doing anything to win it. And Vizzina’s not doing anything to lose it. Super inspiring, right?”

“Negligence” on the Field

The collateral damage of playing an unready quarterback behind a struggling offensive line is stunting the growth of the entire roster, Mac Lain argued. He didn’t mince words when assessing the coaching staff’s handling of the personnel.

“To hear those words, and nothing in the game happened — clearly, it’s the same results, and those results are nothing. Like there’s nothing. There’s no results to talk about,” Mac Lain said. “So that, to me is, again, to think of the negligence of putting him in this situation, putting some of these linemen in this situation that should not be playing, that should be developing and turning into great players later, is just crazy to me. And it’s a huge disservice to these wide receivers.”