Alex Smith’s Wife Elizabeth Smith Is Washington QB’s Inspiration

Saying there were dark days in Alex Smith’s recovery is an understatement, but his wife Elizabeth Smith was there to encourage the quarterback no matter the hurdles they had to overcome. For fans that know Alex’s backstory, it is hard to fathom why the quarterback returned to the football field after not only almost losing his leg but having had his life in danger as well. Count Elizabeth among those who was slow to process why her husband would want to once again put himself in harm’s way after 17 surgeries.

“I didn’t get it for the longest time, [either],” Elizabeth told The Washington Post. “Knowing how much an injury like this can affect a person mentally, physically and emotionally, for Alex to overcome that and get himself back to the point where he can be bigger than any of this is amazing. …People need to understand Alex sets goals in front of him and it’s always just knocking down the next one and the next one.”

Alex’s goal was to play football again, but the Washington quarterback admitted that even he did not see himself as the starter of a playoff team. Now, Alex finds himself not only back on the field but three wins away from the Super Bowl.

Elizabeth Had Alex’s Leg Brace Transformed into a Replica of the Lombardi Trophy

Prior to Washington’s season-finale against Philadelphia, Elizabeth took to Instagram to post a photo of a project she had undertaken for Alex. Elizabeth commissioned an artist to turn Alex’s leg brace into a replica of the Lombardi Trophy.

“Special thanks to @coldhardart for transforming a symbol of hard times to a trophy of triumph we can proudly put on our shelves. ❤️❤️❤️,” Elizabeth said on Instagram.

Washington ended up defeating Philadelphia to win the NFC East and clinch a playoff spot. During the same post, Elizabeth admitted to being a “nervous wreck” but praised all that Alex had accomplished even if Washington missed the playoffs.

“Waiting for this game and I’m a nervous wreck,” Elizabeth noted. “I look up at our bookshelves as a reminder of where we have been and the hard work to get to this moment. No matter the outcome, Alex has already won. He has beat the largest challenge life has thrown our way. I am incredibly proud and will be cheering loud. Let’s go Washington!”

Alex & Elizabeth Have 3 Kids

The couple is the proud parents of three kids: Hudson (9), Hayes (7) and Sloane (5). Alex credits Elizabeth not only for helping him with his recovery but keeping their household going with three children.

“She had three small kids, a household, and a husband that needed hourly attention,” Alex told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I couldn’t go to the bathroom by myself. I had to take medicine every hour. She was a wife. A nurse. She has more invested in this than anybody.”

Earlier this season, Elizabeth and their three kids sat in the stands during a rainy gameday as Alex was called upon to lead the Washington offense after the initial starter sustained an injury. Elizabeth is thankful she came around to the idea of Alex playing again and now the quarterback is returning to the playoffs.

“It still seems surreal,” Elizabeth said of Alex being the starting quarterback, per San Francisco Chronicle. “If you had told me this in April, I would have said you were insane.”

