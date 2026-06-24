Maple Leafs Expected to Target Sabres Star UFA Forward

The Buffalo Sabres made a major trade on Tuesday night, as they traded Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for this year’s 4th overall pick, 45th overall pick, and defenseman Louis Crevier.

While the Sabres freed up plenty of cap space with this trade, TSN’s Chris Johnston reported that Buffalo’s top pending UFA, Alex Tuch, is still expected to test the open market on July 1. With Tuch being this year’s best free agent forward, there is no question that he is going to generate a ton of interest around the league.

According to The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be among the suitors for Tuch if he does in fact hit the free agent market on July 1.

“Several teams are believed to have their sights set on Tuch if he hits the open market, including the Seattle Kraken, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks,” The Fourth Period wrote.

Hearing that the Maple Leafs are expected to have Tuch on their radar in free agency is not surprising in the slightest. It is clear that the Maple Leafs are looking to turn things around next season, and they showed this when they made a major sign-and-trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for defenseman Darren Raddysh. Bringing in this year’s best UFA forward in Tuch would provide their roster with a significant boost, as he is a high-impact power forward who is a consistent 30-goal threat.

Where Tuch Could Fit In the Maple Leafs’ Lineup If Signed

If the Maple Leafs successfully signed Tuch, he would have the potential to be a perfect fit on their first line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. This trio would give the Maple Leafs a top line of players that not only create plenty of offensive chances but also have size.

However, Tuch could also slot on the Maple Leafs’ second line if they wanted to play star winger William Nylander with Knies and Matthews. In either scenario, the Maple Leafs’ top six would improve significantly if they added Tuch.

Tuch’s strong all-around play would also make him a clear candidate for both the Maple Leafs’ top six and power play if signed. With this, he would be a major addition to Toronto’s roster if they successfully signed him this summer.

Who Are The Maple Leafs’ Other UFA Forward Options If Tuch Signs Elsewhere?

With Tuch being this year’s top pending UFA, he is going to generate a ton of interest if he officially hits the free agent market. This is especially so with this year’s free agency class being so weak. Furthermore, there is also still a chance that Buffalo could get him to stick around, as free agency does not start for another week. Because of this, the Maple Leafs should have backup options if Tuch does not end up landing in Toronto.

A few UFA forwards who would have the potential to be solid additions to the Maple Leafs’ roster include Mason Marchment, Anthony Mantha, Jack Roslovic, and Viktor Arvidsson. Adding any of these four forwards would give Toronto’s roster a bit of a boost, even if they do not make the same kind of impact as Tuch.