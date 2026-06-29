Angels Reporter Puts Ex-GM Perry Minasian on Blast After Firing

The Los Angeles Angels are a floundering franchise at the moment. On Friday, they fired their general manager, Perry Minasian and appointed former St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak to the GM position. Given the Angels’ problems, firing Minasian is unlikely to fix everything, especially in such a short time.

However, Angels fans were frustrated with him, just as they are with owner Arte Moreno. The team is only six games back in the wild card race and 6 1/2 back in the American League West, but this is not a team that can be considered a contender.

On Foul Territory, Sam Blum of The Athletic shared a key nugget about Minasian and how fans truly feel about him.

“I think anybody in that position should be able to self-evaluate, and that’s a very important part of the job. I don’t know if that was really going on at any point,” Blum said.

“I think fans started to get really sick of it, and Perry would have had much more of the benefit of the doubt over these last couple of years from that fanbase if they felt like he was being honest with them. I can tell you in my role, I didn’t feel like I was getting honest answers at almost every single turn.”

Where Minasian Fell Short with Angels

Often times, one of the most important aspects of the general manager position is the ability to self-evaluate and also be honest with the fanbase. Clearly, even Angels media members did not feel as though Minasian was giving them honest answers.

The Angels continue to struggle as a franchise, and while not of all it can be placed at the feet of Minasian, he certainly is not without fault in this situation. The Angels simply haven’t had a strong roster over the past several years.

It is important to remember that Minasian famously did not trade Shohei Ohtani at the 2023 deadline and missed a chance to capitalize on his value, and for several years, the Angels had Ohtani and Mike Trout on the same roster, yet they were unable to accomplish anything.

Now, the Angels are in an all too familiar position, and don’t have an easy way out of this mess. Minasian certainly contributed to the situation that the Angels find themselves in as an organization. It will be interesting to see how they plan on getting themselves back on track after several years of struggling.

John Mozeliak May Not Be Much Better

On social media, many Angels fans have expressed faith in Mozeliak and his ability to be honest with them, but Cardinals fans were also saying the same thing when Chaim Bloom took over for Mozeliak, so there is a good chance that Angels fans may not have it much better, at least for the next few months.

He might provide a nice change of pace for the time being, especially considering his track record in St. Louis, but Cardinals fans were equally frustrated with him, just as Angels fans were with Minasian.