All eyes will be on Tuscon this Wednesday, when #12 Arizona hosts #3 UConn men’s basketball.

In this college basketball clash, Arizona will need every player it can get vs. the dominant Huskies.

Fortunately for the Wildcats, a proven difference-maker is poised to make his Arizona debut this week against UConn.

Arizona Gets Positive Eligibility News

Eligibility rulings have been a hot topic around college basketball.

Rulings across the country are allowing players to suit up one last time on the hardwood, altering the landscape of the sport.

That includes RJ Godfrey, who was just deemed eligible to suit up this season.

The senior was granted a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction by the Pima County Superior Court on Tuesday.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, the Wildcats are hopeful that Godfrey can take the court for Wednesday’s game vs. UConn. However, Arizona is still “working through the final steps.”

It’s quite the positive development for Godfrey. A Texas judge denied his TRO (temporary restraining order) request in October.

The power forward’s addition strengthens an otherwise stacked Wildcats roster. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has mixed and matched at the position over the past month. That includes starting, and then sitting, freshman Bryce James.

RJ Godfrey Stats

When active, Godfrey has significant upside on both ends of the court.

An experienced starter in the SEC, Godfrey spent three seasons with Clemson and one at Georgia.

During that time, the 23-year-old averaged 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

Last season with Clemson, Godfrey notched a career-best 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Just as important, he shot over 61% from the field.

Lloyd’s fast-paced offensive system should lead to even greater production from Godfrey going forward.

At 6’8″ and 240 pounds, the power forward provides some much-needed size in the front court. Elite athleticism and a high motor allows Godfrey to guard almost any position on the floor as well.

Those traits could be put to the test right away against a lethal UConn Huskies roster. Whether or not Godfrey plays on Wednesday, he’s sure to make an impact for Arizona this season.