A.J. Green Shares Tom Brady-Level Hopes in Strong Message to Cards

The sight of Tom Brady donning anything other than Patriots’ navy blue was perceived unfathomable not so long ago — some might even say repulsive. Brady spent each of his first 20 NFL seasons in Foxborough, carving out a surefire Hall of Fame career for himself in the midst. However, all good things ultimately come to an end, and Brady’s tenure with the Pats was no different.

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green is in a similar boat. The former No. 4 overall selection back in 2011, the seven-time Pro Bowler has spent the past 10 seasons as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. That all changed recently when Green inked a one-year, $8.5 million ($6 million guaranteed) deal to join the Arizona Cardinals.

After four consecutive losing seasons and a handful of injuries, Green is hoping that a move to the Desert can help revitalize his career in a similar fashion to Brady’s move to the Sunshine State.

