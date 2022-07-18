Rodney Hudson Announces Return to Cardinals: Report

The Arizona Cardinals have announced the return of starting center Rodney Hudson. There were questions surrounding his future after missing offseason workouts and the release of offensive line photos without Hudson featured. However, everything has been worked out since coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the situation. The “man in the middle” is back to protect Kyler Murray for another season.

Hudson, whose minicamp absences were unexcused by the team, will be among the veterans reporting to training camp on July 26 according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The 33-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is putting off retirement to play the second season of a three-year deal.

Man In The Middle. pic.twitter.com/YsIEzfqqnw — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 18, 2022

The Cardinals have one less thing to worry about with the Second Team All-Pro back in the fold. Though he missed voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp dates, Hudson is a well-respected veteran presence in the locker room of a recent playoff team.

Fellow lineman Kelvin Beachum explained anyone who has“played as long as (Hudson) has understands the game, understands protections, understands how to put the offensive line in the best position to be successful. Knows how to communicate not only with the offensive line but also with our quarterback…A leader in many rights, not only on the football field but also within the film room and making sure we’re all thinking and looking at the protections, at the plays, at the run game, all the same way,” told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on June 14.

Hudson stayed in touch with his teammates according to Beachum and explained it was a family-oriented decision regarding the summer sabbatical. Now D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez, and Justin Pugh can worry about their main positions protecting Murray after splitting center duties since Day 1 of training camp.

Earlier today on @WolfandLuke, #AZCardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum shed some light on why teammate Rodney Hudson was not at minicamp today. pic.twitter.com/IyjVvPTIu8 — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) June 14, 2022

Hollywood Brown Has Chance to Show WR1 Talent

Hollywood Brown has a chance to show his talents as a lead receiver while Deandre Hopkins sits out the first six games of the season due to a P.E.D. suspension. Hopkins is ranked as the fourth-best receiver in the NFL by EA Sports. The Madden 23 edition of the game has Brown barely cracking the Top 30.

Brown is excited to play with his old college quarterback after being traded away from the Baltimore Ravens for 2022 NFL Draft first- and third-round selections. The 2019 first-round pick out of Oklahoma said the Baltimore system under Lamar Jackson was not a good fit. Brown did come to Jackson’s defense when Bernard Pollard used the quotes against the former NFL MVP.

“The Narrative they tryna create on my dawg is ridiculous, He can run the show in any type of offense he just so happen to be in the one he in and doing it at a top level! And Every Wr whoever played with him knows that” Brown tweeted in reply.

The Cardinals have a center and a receiver ready to protect the quarterback going into training camp. Hudson’s teammates have accepted his process and respect the decision according to Beachum. It is a good place for the locker room just days away from training camp.