Cardinals, Titans Scheduled for Joint Preseason Practices

The Arizona Cardinals will be participating in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans according to the NFL’s most recent scheduling report. Arizona will go through drills against Tennessee in the days before the two teams play a preseason game at Nissan Stadium on August 27. It will be the final preseason game for both teams, and the last time Kyler Murray will see Deandre Hopkins before Week 7.

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel has been expecting to face off during an extended stretch of practices since March. Vrabel said of the Cardinals in particular, “not only is it an evaluation but it is as preparation. These are good football teams. I mean, you saw what Arizona did to us the first week of the season (38-13 road win for the Cardinals). It was a talented team. It was a fast team…These are opportunities for us to prepare and also evaluate our team…We have to with Kliff do a great job of scheduling these practices and doing it in the safest yet most competitive way possible.”

.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel on plans to practice against the @AZCardinals and @Buccaneers in training camp this year in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/Ye0tFuKcNI — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) March 28, 2022

All Arizona veterans are due to report by July 26. Rookies and other camp hopefuls should start arriving at the Dignity Health Training Center by July 21. The Red Sea “Back Together Saturday” on July 30 marks the formal opening of training camp dates for fan attendance. Parking and admission to all 10 fan-friendly dates will be free of charge. The training camp capping Red and White Practice will be held on August 6.

The preseason opener is on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12. Fans will get an inside look as Arizona gets the Hard Knocks treatment from HBO once the playoff race starts to take shape. Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals will premiere in November 2022.

Cardinals Facing AFC Heavy Preseason Schedule

Summer OTA sessions and mandatory minicamps are completed. Players are making their final decisions on returning and free agents are finalizing their new homes. Coaches are preparing their practice schedules in hopes of an injury-free training camp. The final roster cuts in Arizona will come during an AFC-heavy, playoff-caliber preseason schedule.

Arizona opens the preseason slate against Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals (August 12), who will be playing their first home games since losing the Super Bowl. The Cardinals play their lone home game of the preseason on August 21, hosting Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens. Then comes the week of practices with the Tennessee Titans before the final exhibition on August 27.

Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury have been together as a quarterback/coaching combo going back to their college days in Oklahoma. Murray will get to reunite with former Sooner sensation Hollywood Brown and a full camp to build off the record-setting 56-catch chemistry developed on the fly after the midseason trade for Zach Ertz.

This gives the QB1 two top-10 options out running routes. History shows any Super Bowl contender needs an MVP-level season from the quarterback position. Murray and Kingsbury will get to test their new approach against three of the best, playoff-test AFC defenses before hosting the Kansas Chiefs in Week 1.