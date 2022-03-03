‘Bigger Marshall Faulk’ Named Option for Cardinals’ Backfield

James Conner and Chase Edmonds competently carried the load for the Arizona Cardinals’ running game in 2021, but both are free agents this year. It’s a chance for general manager Steve Keim to upgrade his team’s options in the backfield, and he could draft a player who has been compared favorably to Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

It’s an idea put forward by Heavy on Patriots writer Brian Mazique, who identified a standout from Iowa State as a steal for the Cardinals in the third round. This member of the 2022 NFL draft class would add an extra dimension to head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense thanks to useful skills as a pass-catcher.

‘Bigger Marshall Faulk’ Perfect for Cardinals

Speaking on an episode of Heavy’s I’m Just Saying, Mazique and co-host Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden discussed running backs the Cardinals may take in the draft’s middle rounds. The 87th pick was named by Heavy on Jets’ Esden as a good moment to take BYU’s Tyler Allgeier off the board.

Mazique went a different route, beginning at the 25:57 mark, and talked up Breece Hall:





Hall’s versatility would soon find a home among Arizona’s current skill players, according to Mazique: “Hall has a chance to be an issue and has made wide receiver-like catches. He is wearing the right number with No. 28 on his back. Hall is like a bigger Marshall Faulk and I don’t want to get crazy here. He is a do it all kind of weapon, can you imagine that in the Arizona offense with DeAndre Hopkins? Hall is the dude in this draft that has a chance to be the best running back in this class.”

Taking a player with Hall’s range would expand what the Cardinals can do with their running backs. Calling more outside runs would be possible thanks to a back with greater speed than throwback bruiser Conner, while moving Hall out of the backfield and into wide receiver alignments would bring more to the passing game than Edmonds offers.

Letting both veteran backs go would be a risk, especially after how much Conner thrived in the red zone last season. He rushed for 15 touchdowns, but not everybody is convinced Conner is the right player to lead this backfield in 2022.

Among them, former New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins general manager Randy Mueller has wondered if Conner can still play every down: “Last year, the team acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner and while he gave Arizona additional TD’s, he really is no longer a top quality every down back. Speed and ability to make defenders miss is a missing part of this scheme. The trenches are not where this team struggles.”

Hall would fulfil the requirements for speed and elusiveness. The 20-year-old averaged 5.8 yards per carry and rushed for 20 touchdowns during his final season at the collegiate level, per Sports Reference.

Numbers like those are one reason why Hall describes himself as “the best running back in this draft,” per Around The NFL’s Nick Shook. It’s a sentiment echoed by many, including Kevin Cole of PFF Fantasy Football:

Breece Hall RB1 pic.twitter.com/VfK8tBBSzw — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 28, 2022

Hall is good, but he’s far from the only running back, rookie or veteran, the Cards should consider this offseason.

Award Winner Among Viable Hall Alternatives

Of all the alternatives to Hall, the best might be Kenneth Walker III. He won the Doak Walker Award, given to the college football’s top running back. Walker merited the accolade after rushing for 1,636 yards at Michigan State.

There are also some solid choices set to be available in free agency. Somebody like Kansas City Chiefs rotation back Darrel Williams or J.D. McKissic of the Washington Commanders would offer the speed and receiving chops the Cards need to expand their backfield playbook.

Conner and Edmonds gave the Cardinals some traits from both ends of the spectrum. Edmonds offered speed and some ability as a receiver, while Conner ran well between the tackles and made clutch catches.

They performed well as supporting players, but the Arizona offense won’t move up a notch until there’s a true three-down workhorse to lead the backfield.