Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins Purchases Stake in New Football Franchise

Arizona Cardinals standout wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins is now a partial owner of a professional sports team. It might not be a team you’ve heard of yet though, as it is brand new to the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC).

Hopkins, along with three other suitors, have laid their stakes in the up-and-coming franchise located in Houston, Texas, the city Hopkins spent the first seven years of his career. His sister, Kesha Smith who used to play in the WNFC is one of the other owners.

Although Hopkins currently finds himself on suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, it is clear he hasn’t let that affect him off the field. The three-time All-Pro receiver is expected to make his return in Week 7.

Women’s National Football Conference Launched in 2019

The WNFC held its inaugural season in 2019, featuring 15 teams from across the country who had previously played games in numerous leagues. With the help of Adidas, who at the time were running their “She Breaks Barriers” campaign, they were able to find a sponsor for their league and have not looked back since.

Since launching, the WNFC has been featured on a plethora of media outlets including CBS, NBC, FOX, ABC, NFL Network, Sports Illustrated and more. This is a good sign only a few years in and if all goes well it will continue to make leaps and bounds throughout the sports world. Just as recently as this spring, the Texas Elite Spartans won the IX Cup Championship for the WNFC.

“It is such a great honor and privilege to have the opportunity to join the WNFC and give women’s football in Houston a fresh start,” the new ownership group announced in their press release. “We are excited about what the future holds for this new team. With collective efforts, we truly have the vision, drive, will, and desire it takes to build an amazing franchise and new home for the great athletes in the WNFC!”

With such passion, and drive it is quite possible that this Houston team could hoist up the IX Cup in a matter of a few years. With ownership usually being more common for retired players, it is significant that Hopkins, the biggest name in this ownership group, stays in touch with the rest of the owners.

Hopkins Addresses His Intriguing Investment

On July 12, Hopkins took to Instagram to express his excitement about becoming an owner of the new Houston franchise. As many new owners would be, Hopkins remained humble and ecstatic at the opportunity ahead.

“Thankful to be an OWNER and part of @WNFCfootball, New team coming to Houston,” Hopkins stated in his post on Instagram. Several Cardinals teammates provided positive comments on his post such as Markus Golden, Marco Wilson, Eno Benjamin, Chandler Jones, and several others.

As it is likely Hopkins will remain in the National Football League for the foreseeable future, this is more of a long-term investment for him, and rightfully so. The prospects of having a women’s football league in America speak for itself. Potentially being on national television every week is enormous and would be huge for women’s sports in general.