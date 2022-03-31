Cardinals Replace Chandler Jones with ‘NFL Ready’ Edge in Mock Draft

Chandler Jones joining the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency left the Arizona Cardinals without their best pass-rusher. Markus Golden had more sacks than Jones last season, but the latter was still the player offenses game-planned to contain.

Finding another game-wrecker on that level should be the priority for general manager Steve Keim. There are still some intriguing veterans on the market, including Justin Houston and Melvin Ingram, but the Cards could use an infusion of youth in the pass-rush department.

A youthful upgrade can be found in the 2022 NFL draft. One mock draft writer has the Cards using the 23rd-overall pick in the first round on an edge defender described as “NFL ready.”

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Jones Replacement Available in Round 1

The Cardinals’ ideal replacement for Jones is Purdue’s George Karlaftis, according to Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports: “The Cardinals have to get better on the edge on defense after losing Chandler Jones in free agency. Karlaftis is NFL ready.”

It’s a good pick because Karlaftis wouldn’t just offer the potential to boost the pass-rush. He’d also provide Cards’ defensive coordinator Vance Joseph with some scheme versatility.

At 6’4″ and 275 pounds, Karlaftis has the size to not only win on the edge. He can also line up as a five-technique defensive end if needed.

Joseph would welcome that level of flexibility for the multiple 3-4 defense he tries to run in Arizona. It would mean potentially pairing Karlaftis with J.J. Watt as ends who move inside to tackle in obvious passing situations.

Alternatively, Karlaftis could work as a direct replacement for Jones on the outside, even though his track record with the Boilermakers wasn’t eye-popping. Karlaftis recorded only 14 sacks in three seasons, but he has a pressure win rate comparable to the best edge-rushers in this class, per Pro Football Focus analyst Ben Linsey:

2021 @PFF pass-rush win rates (no screens, PA or designed rollouts): Kingsley Enagbare: 40% Aidan Hutchinson: 33%

Nik Bonitto: 33%

Arnold Ebiketie: 32%

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 30%

George Karlaftis: 29% Boye Mafe: 25%

David Ojabo: 23% Jermaine Johnson II: 17% Travon Walker: 11% — Ben Linsey (@PFF_Linsey) March 30, 2022

If there’s one worry about Karlaftis’ win rate, it concerns his one-dimensional path to the quarterback. He lacks the explosive takeoff and closing speed that became Jones’ forte during a prolific, five-year spell in Arizona.

Instead, Karlaftis wins with brute force and relentlessness. Those qualities were highlighted by ESPN NFL Matchup analyst Matt Bowen:

#Purdue DE George Karlaftis 6-foot-4, 266 Speed to power rusher — with well schooled hand usage/counter moves. High effort player. Can pick up sacks late in the down. Lacks lower body twitch/explosiveness. Fits as a strong side DE in a pro front. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/YxjAHkdH1v — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 30, 2022

The Cardinals would have to hope Karlaftis’ consistency would be enough to improve a pass rush that logged just 41 sacks last season. At least drafting a player still only 20 would be the start of a refresh of Joseph’s weapons up front.

Cardinals Need to Get Younger Along Front Seven

Jones is still one of the more dynamic edge defenders in the league, but he’s also 32, a year younger than Watt. Meanwhile, Golden is 31, and the Cards also restructured the contract of 30-year-old Devon Kennard.

The numbers are clear. It’s time for the Cardinals to start thinking about the future at the edges of their defense.

There’s no better place to start the process than during the draft. Karlaftis is just one of many intriguing prospects among a bountiful crop of edge-rushers.

Players like Jermaine Johnson II, Travon Walker and Kingsley Enagbare are all just as likely to be on the board when the Cardinals make their first selection. There’s also the possibility the team might take a flier on Michigan’s David Ojabo.

He’s as gifted as any edge in this class, but Ojabo tore his Achilles during the Wolverines’ pro day, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Despite the injury, former New York Jets general manager and current ESPN Insider Mike Tannenbaum believes the Cardinals “should be excited” to take Ojabo if he slides on draft day.

Whoever they take, Keim and the front office should find a young pass-rusher before addressing holes at wide receiver, cornerback or along the offensive line.