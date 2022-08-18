Cardinals Urged to Trade Former 2nd-Round Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals might be making some moves before the NFL regular season beings in September.

The defense has a ton of question marks, and Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has been a name linked to the Cardinals. However, there has been no traction on any Smith deal, so that could be just a pipe dream.

On the other hand, the Cardinals might be making some trades to clear roster spots and get down to that 53 number.

Bleacher Report dropped an article that mentioned one player on each NFL team that could be traded. The Cardinals’ option is Andy Isabella, the former second-round pick out of UMass.

The Cardinals Could Find a Trade Partner for Isabella

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report named one player from each team that should be on the trade block, and it isn’t surprising to see Isabella as the name mentioned for Arizona.

Here’s what Kay wrote:

Andy Isabella hasn’t lived up to expectations during his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. After the receiver was almost completely phased out of the offense last year—he saw just 30 snaps and caught a single pass—it’s clearly time to move on from the 2019 second-rounder. Isabella’s agent confirmed that Arizona granted his client permission to seek a trade in March. The club also reportedly attempted to shop the wideout around ahead of the 2022 draft to no avail.

As Kay mentioned, it isn’t anything new for the Cardinals to explore an Isabella trade, and now more than ever, they might be inclined to find a new team for him.

The emergence of Greg Dortch, who shined in the first preseason game, could push Isabella off the depth chart altogether.

Isabella came into the NFL with a world of talent and an impressive 40-yard dash time (4.31) at the 2019 Combine. But he just hasn’t been able to find much success. In his rookie year, he caught nine passes for 189 yards and a score and followed that up with 21 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.

However, 2021 was rough. Isabella caught just one ball for 13 yards and played just eight games for the Cardinals. His role looks even thinner with Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Rondale Moore, AJ Green, and DeAndre Hopkins (once he returns) all expected to be key contributors to the Cardinals’ offense.

Which Teams Make Sense for an Isabella Trade?

This question is interesting. Currently, there aren’t many teams in desperate need of a wide receiver. However, depending on the price, some might be intrigued to make an offer.

Isabella has talent; that’s no secret.

#Cardinals rookie Andy Isabella comes down with a 59-yard TD grab. pic.twitter.com/n02endEifq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 16, 2019

One team that makes sense is the Bears. After Darnell Mooney, the rest of the group is a question mark. Another team thin at the position is the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have Drake London, but the WR room is underwhelming after that.

At this rate, who knows what teams offer for Isabella — the Cardinals have been floating his name for months and haven’t found a suitor yet.

N’Keal Harry got traded to the Bears from the New England Patriots for a 2024 7th-round pick, so that’s probably the most realistic price for Isabella. At any rate, Isabella’s time in the desert appears to be nearing an end.