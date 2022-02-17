Cardinals Free Agent WR Considered ‘Best Fit’ for Division Rival

Christian Kirk is one of the more intriguing names on the list of the Arizona Cardinals’ impending free agents this offseason. Kirk is a gifted wide receiver, but he’s not an essential weapon for an offense with big names like DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green on the roster.

The Cardinals would still miss Kirk’s production if he finds a new team in NFL free agency. Especially if the pass-catcher were to join a divisional rival in the NFC West.

That’s the scenario one NFL writer thinks could happen if said rival hopes to convince its disgruntled franchise quarterback to stay put.

Kirk Would Add to Rivals’ WR Riches

There may not be an ideal fit for Kirk in Arizona, but Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks he’d be right at home with the Seattle Seahawks.

Knox’s argument is based on Kirk being an upgrade over the Seahawks’ current slot receiver: “The Seattle Seahawks should be high on Kirk as a slot target after not getting much out of 2021 second-round pick D’Wayne Eskridge this past season. The Western Michigan product appeared in 10 games and caught only 10 of 20 targets for 64 yards and a touchdown.”

More importantly, Kirk would add to Seattle’s obvious riches at the wide receiver position. He’d also potentially improve the mood of the man throwing the passes.

“Adding Kirk—who caught a career-high 74.8 percent of his targets in 2021—between perimeter receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett would give Seattle one of the most dangerous receiving trios in the NFC. It might also help quarterback Russell Wilson feel better about his chances of success in Seattle next season.”

It’s no secret Russell Wilson is not entirely content with life with the Seahawks. In fact, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler thinks “if Wilson feels the roster isn’t close to Super Bowl-ready — remember, he wants his personnel input to be valued — he could turn his frustration into a trade request.”

However, Wilson’s fellow ESPN contributor, Brady Henderson, believes “the tensions that bubbled to the surface last offseason seem to have cooled, so Wilson might not force the issue.”

Wilson would surely feel better about staying if the Seahawks poached a playmaker as useful as Kirk from a team that beat them to the playoffs last season.

Kirk was quiet in two games against Seattle, managing only four receptions for 68 yards across both contests. He fared better against different opponents, tallying some of his most impressive numbers in the pros, per PFF Fantasy Football:

Christian Kirk set new career-highs this season ♨️ 101 targets

♨️ 77 catches

♨️ 984 yards

♨️ 72.7 PFF Grade pic.twitter.com/HRJOX0a3ih — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 13, 2022

While he thrived over the middle, Kirk also showed his worth as a legitimate deep threat. He averaged 12.8 yards per catch and established a rapport with his quarterback, according to SB Nation’s Revenge of the Birds writer Andy Kwong:

I really like Christian Kirk on this #AZCardinals offense Of course he's had some drops but he's also one of Kyler Murray's go-to targets especially on deep passes. A FA in '22 Then there's Rondale Moore. A talented little beast that just oozing with potential. — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) February 10, 2022

The Cardinals would likely be reluctant to see Kirk drawing coverage away from Seahawk’s big-play pair DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. That would not only make life easier on Wilson, it would also make an already tough division more challenging for the Cardinals.

Yet, Arizona may not be able to avoid seeing Kirk jump ship when free agency opens on Wednesday, March 16. Not when he’s already said the status of Murray could determine his next step.

Kirk Keeping a Close Eye on the Murray Situation

The simmering tensions between the Cardinals and their Pro-Bowl quarterback haven’t escaped anybody’s attention recently. Murray and the franchise seem to have been at odds ever since the former scrubbed his social media accounts of any mentions of his team.

One person who is taking notice of what is going on is Kirk. He’s already declared his own future with the Cardinals will depend on Murray, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss:

I asked Cardinals WR Christian Kirk how much Kyler Murray’s future with the Cardianls will impact his decision during free agency: “It'll definitely have a deciding factor." — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) February 8, 2022

It makes sense for Kirk to plot his next career move based on what Murray might decide. The wideout’s numbers have consistently jumped ever since the Cards drafted Murray first overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

Kirk has hauled in 11 touchdown catches over the last two seasons and has exceeded the 43 receptions he made as a rookie in 2018 every year Murray has been in town. The problem for Kirk is he’s not the only one who has thrived in an offense based on Murray’s arm talent and the daring schemes of head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Rondale Moore impressed as a rookie, making 54 grabs for 435 yards. The Cardinals used a second-round pick to select Moore in 2021. It’s easy to imagine that pick was made with Kirk’s free-agent status this year in mind.

Moore, Green, Hopkins and Andy Isabella all ensure the Cards will remain stacked at receiver, no matter what happens with Kirk.