Cardinals Draft WR to Play Larry Fitzgerald Role in Latest Mock

Replacing Larry Fitzgerald has been close to impossible for the Arizona Cardinals. He stepped away from the team and football in 2020, unofficially or otherwise, and the Cardinals have lacked a receiver with his skills ever since.

Attempts to replace Fitzgerald haven’t worked out, with Rondale Moore still needing to prove himself, while A.J. Green failed to play up to expectations a year ago.

The supporting cast around No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins has gotten thiner this offseason after Christian Kirk cashed in and joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Kirk leaving has created room for another wideout, and that player could come from the 2022 NFL draft.

One mock draft writer has the Cardinals selecting a receiver who could play the specific role Fitzgerald made his own during his final years with the team. It’s not the lead role, but one that would give the Cards’ passing game more potency between the hashmarks.

Slot Specialist Perfect for Cardinals

Fitzgerald revitalized his career by becoming a prolific slot receiver. His transition began on the watch of then-head coach Bruce Arians in 2015.

The Cardinals haven’t had a big-bodied, slot specialist in recent seasons, but NFL Media analyst Charles Davis thinks USC’s Drake London is the answer: “Big frame, big production. Larry Fitzgerald moved to the slot and put up terrific numbers at the end of his career. London moved inside often at USC in 2021 and thrived. He can do the same to help QB Kyler Murray get the Cards back to the playoffs — and potentially log a postseason win or two.”

It’s a good fit because London has the frame to handle playing inside more often. He’s 6’4″ and 219 pounds, so London would cope with the blocking responsibilities that are sometimes needed from the receiver in the slot.

Fizgerald had to embrace blocking for Arians. It took time, but the Cardinals’ all-time receiving leader eventually thrived as an inside pass-catcher, recording three-straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2015-’17.

London also thrived in the role for the Trojans. Nobody earned a higher grade from the slot last season, according to PPF Draft:

Drake London's 91.6 Grade in the Slot was the highest among WRs in 2021 ✌️ pic.twitter.com/RnHoiFEZ4K — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 5, 2022

London’s season included 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns, per Sports Reference. He averaged 12.3 yards per reception, and many of London’s best plays began with him lined up inside.

Some of those plays were highlighted by CBS Sports’ analyst Ben Fennell, who, along with ESPN’s Matt Bowen, also shares Davis’ view London belongs in the slot at the next level:

Love to see USC WR Drake London in a big slot/vertical seam role… I thought his usage in 2019-2020 was outstanding for his skillset. I never want to see him outside the numbers again hah pic.twitter.com/l1pDQYff1L — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 23, 2022

What the Cardinals would need London to do is combine Fitzgerald’s physicality with Kirk’s recent production from the slot.

Slot Role Still Important in Kingsbury’s Offense

There’s still a need for a Fitzgerald-type, even in the offense of head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The man who took charge in 2019 doesn’t use the slot receiver the same way as Arians, but Kingsbury “routinely weaponized the position in college,” according to Kyle Odegard, writing for the Cardinals’ official site in 2019.

Odegard also noted how Kingsbury “spent a second-round pick on 5-foot-9 slot receiver Andy Isabella” that year. Isabella has since been made available for trade this offseason, another development that creates room for a standout inside receiver in the Arizona passing attack.

The first of those developments involved Kirk leaving town. He took with him some of the best production from the slot in the league last season, per Next Gen Stats:

The Jaguars are expected to sign WR Christian Kirk (via @RapSheet & @TomPelissero). Kirk was one of the most productive slot receivers last season, ranking in the top 5 in receptions (59), receiving yards (722), and receiving EPA (+40.6). pic.twitter.com/BfGHLUSDG0 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 14, 2022

There are more pressing needs on the roster, like offensive tackle, edge-rusher and cornerback. Yet, selecting a receiver with the 23rd-overall pick would be a classic case of a team playing to its strengths.

Those particular strengths for the Cardinals are Hopkins, tight end Zach Ertz and quarterback Kyler Murray. The latter still hasn’t signed a new contract nor won a playoff game.

Murray’s chances of doing both would look a lot better if he had an inside receiver able to complement Ertz and take heat off premier outside threat Hopkins.