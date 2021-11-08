Chandler Jones Pays Tribute to Late Star After Setting Cardinals Sack Record

Chandler Jones was ready for this record.

Moments after becoming the Arizona Cardinals’ all-time leader in sacks Sunday, November 7, Jones celebrated with a tribute to former Cardinals pass rusher Freddie Joe Nunn, who died on October 16 at age 59.

Chandler Jones took this moment to honor the late Freddie Joe Nunn after surpassing him as the Cardinals all-time sack leader. pic.twitter.com/n97CG1EyEl — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 7, 2021

All hail the king. Chandler Jones has passed Freddie Joe Nunn as the franchise’s all-time sacks leader 👑 pic.twitter.com/P2FeDUCcUc — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 7, 2021

After sacking San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Jones lifted up the front of his jersey to reveal a black T-shirt with a picture of Nunn and a message to the former Cardinals pass rusher: Rest in peace.

“I wore that shirt for two games,” Jones told reporters after the game. “I wore it for the Green Bay game, but I didn’t get back there.”

Jones now has 67 sacks in his six seasons with Cardinals, passing Nunn’s 66.5 sacks from 1985-93.

“I dedicate that sack to Freddie Joe Nunn,” he said after the game. “I dedicate that to his family. Prayers up to his family.”

Chandler Jones is a class act 👏 pic.twitter.com/DjBwaQfvVN — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 8, 2021

That sack gives Chandler Jones a franchise record 67.0 sacks with the Cardinals (76 games played).



The previous record holder was Freddie Joe Nunn who had 66.5 in 131 games between 1985-93. pic.twitter.com/muoqVAbpSl — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) November 7, 2021

It was Jones’ sixth sack of 2021 but his first since his five-sack performance in the Cardinals’ Week 1 road win in Tennessee.

Jones, who talked about his lack of sacks since Week 1 just two days before the game, said he’s been keeping an eye on the Cardinals’ all-time sack record since joining the team in 2016 and figured there was a good possibility he would break it one day.

“For it to happen today, I’m smiling right now,” he said. “It’s a great milestone personally. It’s great for me and for our team. Hopefully we can keep that going.”

Markus Golden Leads Cardinals’ Sack Party

While Jones now owns the franchise record for sacks, he ranks second on the team this season.

Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden had a huge day in the Cardinals’ 31-17 victory over the 49ers, sacking Garoppolo a career-high three times in the game.

Golden, who now has a team-leading nine sacks this season, topped his previous career high of 2.5 sacks vs. the Rams during the 2016 season.

“I’m hunting every play,” Golden said after the game. “If the quarterback drops back to pass the ball, I’m hunting. If I can get a hit on him, I appreciate that. If I can get close to him and I know he feels me, you get the sack and it feels good. Nothing feels better than a sack.”

The Cardinals kept the pressure on Garoppolo throughout the game, sacking him five times and landing eight QB hits. Defensive end Jordan Phillips got his first sack of the season in the game.

“Our defense played great as a whole,” Jones said.

Our Defense is EATING 🍽 pic.twitter.com/MdlRK3PHgp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 7, 2021

The Cardinals now have three games with five or more sacks this seasons. Arizona previously sacked Tannehill six times and they got to Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield five times.

Cardinals Win Turnover Battle

The Cardinals (8-1) played turnover-free football in Week 9 while forcing the 49ers (3-5) into three miscues.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks recovered a pair of fumbles, and safety Budda Baker closed out the victory with his second interception of the season late in the fourth quarter. Baker previously picked off 49ers QB Trey Lance in Week 5.

Budda just doing Budda things. pic.twitter.com/6TlMDFq7nL — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 8, 2021

Cardinals captain J.J. Watt, now on the injured list, was impressed:

hell of a performance. 8-1. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 8, 2021

