Kliff Kingsbury Sends Strong Message to Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

With last year’s starter Kenyan Drake taking his talents to Las Vegas to play alongside Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs, the Arizona Cardinals seemingly have a hole atop their running back depth chart — or do they?

Soon-to-be third-year pro Chase Edmonds has shined in spot duty over his Arizona tenure. The dual-threat talent has averaged a hefty 4.85 yards per carry since 2019 and just this past season hauled in 53 receptions, good enough for third-most on the team. However, can Edmonds continue this type or trajectory with a larger workload? Head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t see why not.

Cardinals View Chase Edmonds as a ‘Bell Cow’ Back

“As far as Chase goes, you’ve seen when he’s had his opportunity, he’s played at a starting running back level,” Kingsbury said, via Pro Football Talk. “We all understand that he’s unfortunately been nicked up a couple times, which we want to keep him on the field. But we have all the confidence in the world in Chase and him being able to be the bell cow if that’s how this plays out.”

A former fourth-round pick out of Fordham, Edmonds has appeared in 45 games with the Cardinals, amassing 1,569 yards from scrimmage (959 rushing/602 receiving) and 12 total touchdowns on 302 touches (5.2 yards per touch average). As Kingsbury alluded to, the 5-foot-9-inch, 205-pound Edmonds has taken his fair share of bruises over the years. However, he’s actually been fairly dependable. In fact, he’s missed only three of his potential 48 games over his NFL career.

Edmonds is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. With a potential bell cow workload impending, the Pennsylvania native could be 12 months away from earning a payday similar to that of his former running mate’s.

Kenyan Drake Signs 2-Year Deal With Raiders