Commanders ‘Sniffing Around’ Top Cardinals Free Agent

Zach Ertz is one of the best tight ends set to test free agency this offseason. The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly already facing competition for the veteran pass-catcher from the Washington Commanders.

Ertz was a success after being traded to the Cards during last season, but the Commanders can offer him the chance to reunite with newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz. Ertz and Wentz formed a prolific connection with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the team reach Super Bowl LII during the 2017 NFL season.

Commanders’ Interest Deemed Genuine

The Commanders are already making their interest in Ertz known, according to Cardinals beat reporter Johnny Venerable:

It would be in the Cardinals’ best interest to lock in a deal with impending free agent TE Zach Ertz soon. Washington is sniffing around Ertz’s market should he be set free on Monday. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) March 12, 2022

Washington’s keenness has been underlined by Commanders analyst Chad Ryan:

Zach Ertz interest is real. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) March 12, 2022

The move makes sense for the Commanders following the recent trade for Wentz. Washington sent a pair of third-round picks to the Indianapolis Colts to acquire Wentz, per ESPN’s Mike Wells and Adam Schefter.

Wentz needs to get his career back on track after failing to lead the Colts to the playoffs during his only season in Indy. That’s nothing compared to the pressure on Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera, who needs to win now after two-straight seven-win campaigns at the helm.

Winning now means getting Wentz back on track, something Ertz would surely help make happen. He was one of Wentz’s favorite targets in Philadelphia, according to Matthew Paras of The Washington Times: “Wentz and Ertz played together for five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and in that span, Ertz had more targets (482), receptions (332), yards (3,513) and touchdowns (24) than anyone on the roster.”

The move makes sense for the Commanders, but the Cardinals also know how valuable Ertz can be to a passing game.

Cards Have Already Discussed Ertz Return

Bringing Ertz back for a second season in Arizona is already under discussion, per Fansided’s National NFL Reporter Matt Verderame:

I’m told the Cardinals have been in talks with TE Zach Ertz, as there is mutual interest in a reunion. Ertz shined w/ Cards in 2021, catching 56 balls for 574 yards and 3 TDs in 11 games. If Ertz hits free agency, he’ll have big market with Gesicki, Schultz and Njoku all tagged — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) March 9, 2022

A reunion makes sense after Ertz put up positive numbers in just 11 games in a Cardinals’ uniform last season. He averaged 10.3 yards per reception, ample proof of the 31-year-old’s ability to still stretch the seams and make big plays.

Ertz offered a solid return on the trade package the Cards gave to the Eagles. All it took was a fifth-round pick and cornerback Tay Gowan. That modest offering netted the Cardinals a Pro-Bowl talent and immediately upgraded a position of weakness.

Quarterback Kyler Murray still needs a reliable receiver over the middle like Ertz. The latter is also a useful counterpoint to the many vertical concepts in head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

Ertz has previously expressed a desire to return, per SInow’s Alex Weiner:

"I still feel like we have unfinished business as a team. I would love to be a part of it. But that just might be out of my control." – TE Zach Ertz on his upcoming free agency — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) January 18, 2022

What the Cardinals need is the room to re-sign Ertz. He’s projected by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin to fetch a contract paying “$7 million-$10 million” annually.

Cardinals’ general manager Steve Keim is expected by Spotrac.com to have $5,529,584 worth of space to work with this offseason. That makes things tight when Keim has other areas to address, including adding to the cornerback room, replacing edge-rusher Chandler Jones, and finding a new running back.

Ertz is sure to have a decent market between now and when free agency officially opens on Wednesday, March 16. The Cardinals will have to act fast if they’re intent on keeping Ertz around because the Commanders won’t be the only team showing interest.