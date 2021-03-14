Defensive Starter Gives Cardinals an Ultimatum

The Arizona Cardinals could be headed for quite the revamp in their secondary this offseason — namely at the cornerback position. Patrick Peterson, Kevin Peterson and Dre Kirkpatrick are all impending free agents set to hit the open market this coming Wednesday. As for the latter, it sounds as if the former first-round pick will require a bump in salary. Otherwise, he’ll be taking his talents elsewhere.

In an Instagram post from March 4th, @cardinalszn asked followers whether the Cardinals should re-sign their Kirkpatrick or let him walk. One fan chimed in pleading for Arizona to retain their starting cornerback, operating under the belief that he would sign for the veteran minimum. However, Kirkpatrick wasn’t having any of that, replying “that’s over big dog they got to pay this time.”

Should Arizona Make Kirkpatrick a Priority This Offseason?

Kirkpatrick was a pleasant surprise for the Cards last season, considering the situation he was thrust into. Inked to the veteran minimum during training camp following a season-ending injury to fellow cornerback Robert Alford, the nine-year pro appeared in 14 games, starting 11 for Arizona in 2020. Kirkpatrick finished the year with three interceptions (tied for team-lead), seven pass breakups and 56 tackles.

While those numbers may point towards a player deserving of a richer payday, the Cardinals may simply not be in the position to oblige. As of Saturday, the team is projected to have just north of $15 million in salary-cap space heading into free agency, via ESPN. Speaking of free agency, Kirkpatrick is just one of 33 impending free agents (h/t CardsWire) Arizona has to make a call on this offseason.

Kirkpatrick would likely be welcomed back to the desert — that is, if he’s willing to budge on his asking price. As of now, don’t expect the Cards to overreach for a 31-year-old cornerback coming off a season where he earned an overall PFF grade of just 49.0.

