Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury, 3 Others Out Vs. Browns After Positive COVID Tests

The Arizona Cardinals will be without head coach Kliff Kingsbury, one of his assistants and two defensive starters against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 17, following positive tests for COVID-19.

FOX’s Jay Glazer broke the news of Kingsbury’s positive test on Twitter just before 5 p.m. MST Friday, October 15.

Breaking… Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has tested positive for COVID and is out for this week’s game. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 16, 2021

The Cardinals followed up about five minutes later confirming that Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen all will miss the Browns game after testing positive for the virus.

Coach Kingsbury, QB Coach Cam Turner, and DT Zach Allen will miss Sunday’s game at Cleveland after testing positive for Covid-19.https://t.co/Burp2emaUz — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 16, 2021

The new positive tests follow the announcement Tuesday, October 12, that linebacker Chandler Jones tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing symptoms.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rogers will share the head coaching duties against the Browns, the team announced.

With the new positive tests, the Cardinals are entering the NFL’s enhanced mitigation protocols, meaning players, coaches and staff will be tested every day, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

The Cardinals (5-0) are scheduled to travel to Cleveland on Saturday, October 16, to face the Browns (3-2). The NFL was not considering any changes to the game following the positive tests, Pelissero reported.

The NFL isn't considering any changes to the #Cardinals–#Browns game, despite Arizona's series of positive COVID cases this week, I'm told. On as scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday. The Cardinals are going into enhanced mitigation protocols. They're scheduled to travel Saturday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2021