Kyler Murray Contract Extension Expected Before Training Camp

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to sign Kyler Murray to a contract extension before training camp opens on July 30. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reports negotiations “are going smooth and getting a deal before camp remains a very reasonable likelihood. The drama of February feels long in the rearview.”

An extension before training camp would ensure Murray reports with the rest of the team. Speculation swirled around his commitment to the organization after a scrubbing of social media accounts but Murray did report to OTAs in June. Arizona would like to lock up a franchise cornerstone completing almost 70% of attempted passes with as little friction as possible after a hectic summer. The front office could hold firm and use the franchise tag to keep him through the 2025 season for approximately $110 million total over the next four years.

Something I mentioned on SportsCenter this morning: I wouldn’t sweat the Kyler Murray contract negotiations. Based on my conversations, talks are going smooth and getting a deal before camp remains a very reasonable likelihood. The drama of February feels long in the rear view. pic.twitter.com/a3myhKCyHJ — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) July 14, 2022

“I think the Arizona Cardinals feel confident that they’ll get the deal done, hopefully, Kyler feels the same,” Darlington said on SportsCenter before sending out the accompanying tweet. “Of course, it takes two to tango, but for right now, I think we should continue to expect a deal to get done and for Kyler Murray to start training camp no problem with the Arizona Cardinals.”

Murray won Offensive Rookie of the Year and has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice. Arizona finished 11-6 last season, making their first playoff berth since 2015. However, the Cardinals were blown out in the wild card round by the eventual champions following a 1-4 finish to the regular season.

Still, Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury did not play hardball after a June 16 OTA practice. “We’re about to make him the highest-paid player in franchise history.” Kingsbury is “praying before training camp. I just want him there on Day 1 of training camp…Personally, I’m being selfish here” he laughed.

The franchise and quarterback seem to have fended fences after a Chris Mortenson report described the “odd vibes” of the relationship as “alarming.” Murray addressed the reported issues with local media after an Arizona Education Foundation appearance.

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal. I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and I will continue to do that so I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal. I’m honestly happy where I’m at. I’m just being where my feet are and keeping football the main thing like I always have.”

VIDEO: For the first time this offseason, Kyler Murray addresses his future with the @AZCardinals, his social media scrubbing and those reports questioning his character. "I’m an Arizona Cardinal.. I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal.”@12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/YxTjwhXo7Y — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) March 24, 2022

Setting Contract Extension Ceiling and Floor

Erik Burkhardt, Murray’s agent, released a framework for negotiations that demanded a fair market rate according to stats and accomplishments. The proposal would have also lowered the Pro Bowler’s cap hit in two years, allowing Arizona to “re-sign deserving teammates and add additional free agents.”

The 10th highest-paid starting quarterback by average annual value (Jared Goff) made $33 million last season. Murray will make less than $6.5 million in salary and bonuses in 2022. Arizona hedged its bets while adding some leverage by picking up Murray’s fifth-year option for 2023, which is worth $29.7 million. Jimmy Garappolo ($137.5 million) and Carson Wentz ($128 million) set the floor for 26-year-old playoff quarterbacks if the Cardinals do not use the franchise tag options.

Murray is entering his fourth year and, as one of the NFL’s most marketable young quarterbacks, is in line for a deal that could top $40 million. Deshaun Watson ($250mm) and Josh Allen ($150 million) just set the market ceiling. Both Kyler, his representatives, and the Cardinals have outlined approaches allowing them to meet in the middle.