Kyler Murray Sends Strong Message, Fires Back Against Shots on Twitter

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has spoken.

In a reply to former Cardinals All-Pro Patrick Peterson on the All Things Covered Podcast saying that Murray won’t finish his career with the Cardinals, the 24-year-old Pro Bowler tweeted:

“I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home.”

Murray wasn’t finished.

On April 21, Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd called out Murray, saying “Aloof, trust issues and kind of do their own thing… They lean on their talent.”

Murray responded on Twitter:

“Run whatever narratives y’all wanna run with… but questioning my work ethic, we not going for. Stop playin’ w/ me Colin. I still rock w/ you but cmon.”

This is all after it was announced on April 19 that Murray, among other unnamed veterans, wouldn’t be present at Arizona’s voluntary workouts per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

There has been no shortage of drama for the Cardinals in the 2022 offseason.

Murray has been the main subject of an offseason filled with rumors and reports as he’s eligible for an extension. In 2021, Murray led the Cardinals to the playoffs, where the quarterback posted a career-high 69.2% of his passes for 3,787 yards and had 29 total touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

However, the Cardinals have yet to offer Murray a new contract, and Murray’s agent has rescinded his opening proposal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

GM Sends Strong Words on Murray

General manager Steve Keim didn’t mince words when talking about a potential trade.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Keim told reporters that there is “zero chance” that the team will be trading the first pick of the 2019 draft.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury and Keim were given extensions through the 2027 season after the Cardinals made the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2015.

Murray hasn’t requested a trade, and it doesn’t appear like that will happen any time soon.

In a response to Rapoport’s tweet, Murray sent a 100 emoji.

Despite the reports of Murray not being available for voluntary workouts, Kingsbury told reporters he expects Murray to be at the team’s offseason programs eventually.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Murray’s reported deadline for a new contract is by the NFL draft.

But Keim doesn’t believe Murray will be absent from the team’s workouts if he’s not given a deal before the draft.

“The way we’ve approached it is we have free agency, we have the draft and then we’ll take a deep breath and sort of refocus,” said Keim. “That’s the same reason that every other player that’s been a 3rd-year QB has been done in the middle of the summer to late summer. It’s no different for us. But nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback.”

Keim Talks Draft

Keim, who’s entering his 10th year as Cardinals general manager, would also touch on the team’s needs heading into the NFL draft, which begins on April 28.

According to Cardinals reporter Dani Sureck, Keim thinks edge rusher, wide receiver and cornerback are the team’s top draft needs.

The Cardinals lost Chandler Jones and Christian Kirk in free agency and have yet to re-sign starting cornerback Robert Alford.

Keim also confirmed to reporters that he’s considering moving up from the 23rd overall pick, including moving up “four or five” spots.

Keim’s comments on trading up could coincide with Breer’s intel in his latest mailbag on April 20.

Breer thinks the Cardinals will take a receiver in the first round and that the team has an infatuation with Alabama’s Jameson Williams.

“My radar is certainly up for Arizona to take a receiver at 23, and maybe even trade up to get one,” said Breer. “I do think if Alabama’s Jameson Williams were to drop there (and I don’t think he will), the Cardinals wouldn’t stay on the clock for very long. Maybe they’ll even move up to get him—I’ve heard what I’ve heard on their interest, but there’s easy logic here too, and that’s that DeAndre Hopkins generally needs a burner alongside him (that’s why Houston drafted Will Fuller in ’16, and why Andy Isabella has gotten so many chances in Arizona).”