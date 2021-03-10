Kliff Kingsbury Sends Strong Message to QB Kyler Murray

Murray: ‘It Starts With Me’

Offseason or not, the Cardinals will have their hands full in one of the league’s most ferocious divisions. The Seahawks and Rams each made the playoffs a season ago, while the latter seemingly upgraded their quarterback position. As for the 49ers, they are just two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance and have an abundance of noteworthy talent returning from injury.

“I think we play in the hardest division in the NFL,” Murray said, via Forbes. “We just have to get better, and it’s not going to get easier. Those teams are here to stay. I think it starts with me—me taking that next step and guys following my lead. We have a lot of areas I feel we need to get better and I think we’ll attack those in the offseason with free agency and stuff like that, so we’ll see.”

As for Murray, the Cardinals aren’t looking for perfection from their star quarterback, but rather constant growth.

“With Kyler it’s just continue to master your craft,” Kingsbury said. “This is a position that you’re never going to reach perfection but you’re going to work towards that. It’s the little things each and every day – consistency each and every day.”