Kyler Murray, Cards Fans Petition for New Look: ‘Get It Done’

Cardinals Twitter Previously Addressed Uniform Craze

The good news is the Cardinals have clearly heard their fans’ outcry for a change. The bad news, it doesn’t sound as if they’re capable, nor willing to make alterations at this time.

The fact of the matter is, Murray is right. The team’s uniforms are outdated. There’s a reason why they readily rank within the bottom of every outlet’s uniform power rankings. For instance, the Cards’ unis came in at No. 31 amongst the 32 NFL teams in USA Today’s uniform rankings last April. The only team to rank below them? The Washington Football team pre-logo change… enough said.

Fansided’s Aarron Van Buren believes it’s time for the organization to start listening to the opinion of their franchise signal-caller as well as their devoted fan base, as they are clearly in the majority.

“If your starting quarterback is sharing these pictures and basically telling you to change your uniforms, you change your uniforms — Murray is choosing to listen to the fans calling, and they’re loving it,” Van Buren wrote. “For those who say that a fans can’t make a change in a franchise, then I will present them with this ongoing development and rest my case. Get it done, Cardinals.”

