Kyler Murray’s Agent Urges Cardinals to ‘Prioritize’ QB’s Next Contract

Kyler Murray is committed to being the Arizona Cardinals‘ “long term” quarterback, according to a statement from his agent, Erik Burkhardt.

The agent has urged the Cardinals to make Murray’s next contract the franchise’s priority. Burkhardt’s statement was retweeted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, February 28:

It contains several choice words for the Cardinals’s front office. The statement also puts into focus the tensions that have been simmering between franchise and quarterback ever since Murray scrubbed any mention of the Cardinals from his social media accounts.

Murray’s Agent Puts Ball in Cardinals’ Court

Of the many standout phrases in Burkhardt’s statement, few stand out as much as this: “Looking ahead, Kyler believes that in order to consistently compete for championships, and ultimately deliver the valley their first Super Bowl in 33-plus years, there needs to be long term stability for both the organization and himself.”

Burkhardt went on to describe what he and Murray think that stability should look like: “To overtly communicate Kyler’s desire to be the Cardinals long term QB, we sent a detailed contract proposal to the organization. It was important to Kyler that his proposal reflected all of the following: provides financial protection. Is in-line with the current QB market that compares his results alongside other relevant comps. Lowers his 2022-23 salary cap number to allow the Cardinals to re-sign other deserving teammates and add additional free agents, and most importantly, represents a real commitment from the organization to see if their ultimate goals align with his 2 above (consistently competing for championships and Kyler being their QB).”

There’s a lot to digest here. First, Murray and his rep’ have doubled down on the idea the Cardinals need to show their commitment to him.

It’s as clear a plea for the franchise to pay up as you’re ever likely to get from a player. Murray’s in a strong position entering the final year of his rookie deal. He’s also coming off a winning season, albeit one that ended in disappointing fashion, with the Cards suffering a humiliating first-round exit from the playoffs.

Despite the setback, few can deny the Cardinals will only go as far as Murray can take them. The numbers don’t lie, according to Ian Hartitz of Pro Football Focus:

Kyler Murray among 39 qualified QBs in 2021 (includes playoffs, PFF): Passing grade: 87.5 (No. 5)

Yards per attempt: 7.6 (No. 6)

Completion rate: 68.3% (No. 3)

Big-time throw rate: 7.8% (No. 1)

Turnover-worthy play rate: 2.2% (No. 4) Also world-beating rusher. BuT bOdY lAngUaGe — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 15, 2022

Murray appears to know his worth in a team built around his strengths. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has designed his offense to help Murray thrive and remains the quarterback’s No. 1 cheerleader.

The player even has the backing of owner Michael Bidwell, who recently told Arizona Sports 98.7‘s Bickley and Marotta Mornings: “Well, put me in the category that I love him, and I know he’s going to get better.”

Bidwell’s words help explain the timing of this statement from Murray’s agent. The player and his camp know the moment is ripe to try and nudge the Cardinals toward backing their words with cold, hard cash.

That’s how things have played out for many of Murray’s contemporaries within the NFL’s quarterback fraternity.

Murray Wants Parity with Recent QB Deals

Earlier this month, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen speculated that Murray wanted the “Josh Allen treatment.” The theory was posited on an episode of The Rich Eisen Show and referred to Buffalo Bills‘ starter Allen cashing in ahead of the final year of his rookie deal.

Allen agreed far more lucrative terms with the Bills in 2021, re-upping for six years at $258 million with $150 million in guaranteed money. It was a landmark deal, and Murray clearly took notice.

Nor will it have escaped Murray’s attention that Allen isn’t the only quarterback who received a significant pay bump after logging three seasons in the pros. PFF’s Ari Meirov named some of the other passers who got richer with experience:

Kyler Murray just completed his third year in the NFL, making him eligible for an extension this offseason. He’s scheduled to make $5.4M in 2022 ($11M cap hit) and then has a 5th-year option. QBs in recent years to get a deal after year 3: Goff, Wentz, Mahomes, Watson, Allen. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 28, 2022

Murray’s not quite in that boat just yet. Not with one year left to run on the contract he signed as the first-overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft, and not with the Cardinals still able to pick up his fifth-year option for 2022.

The terms of that original deal still pay Murray well, more than what the ex-first-round pick of Major League Baseball’s the Oakland A’s would make if he switched sports, per Spotrac:

If it makes Kyler Murray feel better, he’d be making way less than $5.4M as a baseball player right now. — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 28, 2022

This issue ultimately boils down to one question. Is Murray worth Josh Allen-type money?

There will be doubters since he’s had his injury problems and never finished a season as strongly as he’s started one. The Cards were 7-0 last season before limping over the line to finish 11-6 and cede the NFC West crown to their eventual playoff slayers, the Los Angeles Rams.

Yet despite any reservations, the Cards have bet big on Murray once before, and he’s already proved himself capable of producing the spectacular. A quarterback reset two years from now may be more costly, both on and off the field, than simply paying up now.