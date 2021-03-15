Cardinals Retain Pass Rushing Ace on 2-Year Deal: Report

Markus Golden’s reunion in Arizona lives on.

Mere minutes into the NFL’s legal tampering period, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Golden and the Cardinals have agreed to terms on a two-year deal that will pay the 30-year-old pass rusher $9 million.

Originally drafted by Arizona back in 2015 out of Missouri, Golden found his way back to the Cardinals midway through 2020. After a year-and-a-half hiatus, the team acquired Golden in a trade with the New York Giants for a 2021 sixth-round pick in late October.

The former second-round pick amassed three sacks, 21 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception over his nine games (eight starts) with the Cards this past season.

Haason Reddick Next?

Now with Golden back in the fold, the team will likely shift its focus on his fellow bookend edge rusher, Haason Reddick. The duo emerged as one of the league’s most fierce pass-rushing tandems in all of football last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Golden (55) and Reddick (55) were one of just three duos across the NFL to each record 50-plus quarterback pressures in 2020.

Only teammate edge rushers to both record 50+ pressures in 2020:

💥 Garrett (56)& Vernon (51)

💥 Reddick (55) & Golden (55) pic.twitter.com/pCHN5H89y1 — PFF (@PFF) February 22, 2021

The Cardinals opted not to use their franchise tag on Reddick last week, despite the former first rounder being fresh off a career-best 12.5 sacks (fourth-most in NFL). Still, it’s likely Arizona would welcome back the 26-year-old at the right price. Considering PFF is predicting Reddick will ink a one-year deal, worth just $8 million, chances are a reunion is at least on the Cardinals’ radar. With that said, don’t be surprised if another team is willing to gamble on the one-year wonder, potentially pricing Reddick out of Arizona’s price range.

The re-signing of Golden adds the veteran to a defense that already rosters the likes of Chandler Jones, J.J. Watt and Isaiah Simmons. Add Reddick into that mix and the Cardinals have arguably one of the most feared and versatile front-seven in the NFL.

