Cardinals Insider Names Former Super Bowl Champ as Possible Free Agent Fit 

The Arizona Cardinals are fully entrenched in training camp as they prepare for the 2022 season. Thankfully, the ongoing question of Kyler Murray’s contract finally got resolved with a $230 million extension that will keep him in the desert for a long time.

The rest of the roster – at least on paper – looks like a playoff contender once again. However, that won’t stop general manager Steve Keim from browsing the market and seeing what other options are available.

The offense is pretty much set all around, and Murray’s contract resolution gives everybody some comfort heading into the season. Even with Deandre Hopkins missing the first six games, there isn’t much that needs to be done on that side of the ball.

The defense, on the other hand, has a few question marks. That area, specifically, is where Keim can focus on trying to bolster the depth. He started it off by announcing the signing of two veteran defensive linemen, former Packers defensive tackle Christian Ringo and former Colts defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, on July 29.

Is Ndamukong Suh a Realistic Option for Arizona?

On the surface, Ndamukong Suh might be a surprising suggestion. But Alex Sutton of Cards Wire mentioned Suh as a potential free agent fit and explained why this makes sense.

“The Cardinals’ interior defensive line does have some question marks,” Sutton wrote on August 1. “While the two are great when healthy, starters J.J. Watt and Zach Allen have missed some time in recent memory. Adding a force like Suh only makes that group better. The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro member had six sacks in each of the past two seasons. That’s extraordinarily impressive playing from the interior, proving he’s still an impact player in this league.”

The defense needs to take a giant step forward in 2022, especially with the offense expected to be among the best in the NFL. Adding Suh to this group would only help, even if it is just for added depth.

The injury issues have been a concern for years with Arizona. Suh brings reliability: He played in every game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2019 through 2021 seasons and can still get after the quarterback.

Plus, Suh is also familiar with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph from their time together with the Miami Dolphins.

The Team’s Recent Free Agent Signings Signal More Help Could Be Coming

If the defensive line weren’t a concern, Kiem wouldn’t have brought Ringo and Woods in.

It seems unlikely that either of those two players plays a significant role. Thus, if Suh came on board, his stats over the past two seasons suggest he would come in and immediately contribute. He would also be a suitable replacement if J.J. Watt and Zach Allen miss time and could give them a breather during games.

With Matthew Stafford and Trey Lance in the same division, finding a way to get after the quarterback is a priority, and the thought of Watt and Suh together is a nightmare for opposing coaches.