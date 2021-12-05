Cardinals Unleash NFL’s ‘Most Dangerous Weapon’ on Bears

Kyler Murray’s injured ankle seems to be feeling just fine, and so are the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray was back in MVP form following a monthlong break to recover from a high ankle sprain, scoring four touchdowns — two passing, two rushing — in the Cardinals’ 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 5.

Murray tested his injured ankle often against the Bears, rushing for 59 yards on 10 carries — both season-highs — and twice getting into the end zone on a rainy afternoon at Solider Field as the Cardinals improved to an NFL-best 10-2.

“When he’s feeling like that and using those legs, I think he’s the most dangerous weapon in the NFL,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told sideline reporter Paul Calvisi after the game.

The wet weather caused a few problems for Murray, who fumbled twice in the game but got the ball back both times. He had no trouble making plays with his legs.

“It felt good just to be out there moving around, kind of being myself and just playing the game I love to play,” Murray told reporters after the game. “It’s great to be back.”

On third-and-goal late in the first quarter, Murray turned a broken play into a 9-yard touchdown run:

His name would help light up the Chicago skyline.@K1 x #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/NckY85sWdl — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 5, 2021

He got back into the end zone again in the fourth quarter, faking a handoff to James Conner and then sprinting to his right and into the end zone untouched:

Murray, who had been sidelined the past three games, left the field to chants of MVP from the traveling Red Sea:

Another Milestone for Murray

Murray also was efficient in the passing game, completing 11 of 15 attempts for 123 yards and two TDs for a passer rating of 136.9. It was the fewest passing yards in a game this season for Murray, whose previous season-low of 229 yards came in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Murray connected with DeAndre Hopkins for the game’s first touchdown, something Cardinals fans haven’t seen since Week 7, when Arizona went for it on fourth-and-2 at the Bears’ 20-yard line: WELCOME BACK KYLER MURRAY AND DEANDRE HOPKINS

pic.twitter.com/ipwr7rRn1K — PFF (@PFF) December 5, 2021 Hopkins, who finished with two catches for 32 yards, played sparingly in his return from a hamstring injury. Murray’s other TD toss came on an impressive one-handed catch from Conner, who then rumbled 23 yards down the sideline to give the Cardinals a 21-7 with 5:40 to play in the first half: James Conner adds to his TD total with this ridiculous one-handed grab! #RedSea 📺: #AZvsCHI on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/36oyPw2yFP — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021 On that same drive, Murray became the fourth-youngest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career passing yards: At 24 years, 120 days old, Kyler Murray (@K1) becomes the 4th-youngest player ever to reach 10,000 career passing yards. He also joins Cam Newton as the only players in @NFL history with 10,000+ passing yards & 1,500+ rushing yards in their first 3 seasons. pic.twitter.com/D90CTQO0Jh — NFL345 (@NFL345) December 5, 2021 This story will be updated.

