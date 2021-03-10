ESPN Analyst Floats Cardinals as Destination for 24-Year-Old Pro Bowl WR

The Arizona Cardinals have one of –– if not the best wide receiver in all of football, with perennial All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins at their disposal. In his first season in the desert, Nuk readily reminded Bill O’Brien of his ill-fated trade, ranking top-three in the NFL in both receptions (115) and receiving yards (1,407).

Yet despite his brilliance, Arizona’s lack of a legitimate, consistent receiving option opposite Hopkins greatly compromised the team’s passing game. ESPN contributor and Pro Football Focus’ Senior Football Analyst Seth Galina would like to change that and he believes he’s found the “perfect” candidate to do so, in Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Cardinals need someone who can work the middle of the field to take some heat off No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins. And that’s what JuJu’s game is: the underneath middle of the field. His game fell off a bit in 2020, and it remains to be seen whether he can be a true No. 1 receiver, but the beauty is that he won’t have to be the top guy in Arizona. Smith-Schuster posted an 81.8 PFF grade as Antonio Brown’s understudy in Pittsburgh in 2018, but that number fell to 63.1 in 2019 and 70.0 in 2020. Becoming a secondary option again might do wonders for both JuJu and the Cardinals in the make-or-break year for the Kliff Kingsbury era.

JuJu Not Expected to Return to Pittsburgh

But don’t take my word for it, take the official team website’s. Bob Labriola of Steelers.com recently broke down Pittsburgh’s receiving corps and a 2021 season outlook most likely void of Smith-Schuster.