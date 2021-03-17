Cardinals Acquire 3x Pro Bowler in Trade With Raiders: Report

The Arizona Cardinals may have already stolen headlines on Wednesday with their addition of wide receiver A.J. Green, yet that’s not to say they’re done adding to their offense.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo has reported that the Cardinals are finalizing a deal to acquire three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson from the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona will receive Hudson and a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a third-round pick. Hudson’s trade comes on the heels of reports surfacing that the Raiders were planning on releasing him.
Raiders are trading C Rodney Hudson and 7th-round pick to Arizona for a 3rd-round pick, per sources.
More to come…
