Ashton Hampton and the Clemson secondary completely shut down Syracuse in Week 10

When the offense sputtered in a hostile dome environment, Clemson leaned on an elite, suffocating defensive secondary to grind out an 18–13 road victory over Syracuse.

The win pushed Clemson to 6–3 overall and 4–2 in the ACC, leaning heavily on a defensive unit that out-graded the Orange’s offense 81.3 to 69.8 according to the [CFB Impact Grades] by PFN Impact (Pro Football Network). Operating on a 0–100 scale where 85 or better denotes elite performance, the Tigers’ defensive backfield produced one of the most dominant individual coverage showings in college football this season.

Lockdown on the Perimeter

Cornerback Ashton Hampton headlined the performance, delivering a defensive masterclass with a 95.8 2026 Week 10 PFN Impact Grade. Hampton’s mark ranked No. 1 among all 51 qualifying ACC cornerbacks and No. 1 among 459 FBS cornerbacks in Week 10. It also stands as the fourth-highest single-game grade recorded by any FBS cornerback evaluated by PFN this season, anchoring his season-long grade of 90.9 (first in the ACC, fourth nationally).

Opposite Hampton, cornerback Elliot Washington II ensured Syracuse found no relief on either sideline. Washington notched an elite 91.5 2026 Week 10 PFN Impact Grade, finishing third among all FBS cornerbacks for the week.

Linebacker Fletcher Cothran complemented the coverage by securing the intermediate middle. Cothran registered a season-best 86.5 2026 Week 10 PFN Impact Grade (surpassing his prior high of 84.9), ranking second among 43 ACC linebackers and tied for 13th out of 349 qualifying FBS linebackers. Safety Jerome Carter III (78.3), edge rusher Will Heldt (77.8), and defensive tackle Amare Adams (77.0) rounded out the defensive effort.

Offensive Line Steps Up Amid Struggles

While Clemson’s defense operated at an elite level, the Tigers‘ offense continued to fight through inconsistency. The offense earned a 69.7 2026 Week 10 PFN Impact Grade, ranking 12th of 13 ACC teams and 105th of 125 FBS programs in action. On the season, Clemson’s offense sits at 63.4, ranking 125th nationally.

Quarterback Tait Reynolds posted a 68.8 grade (11th in the ACC, 98th in the FBS for Week 10), but Clemson found stability in the trenches. The Tigers’ offensive line delivered its sharpest outing of the year, posting an 81.8 2026 Week 10 PFN Impact Grade to rank second in the ACC and 17th across the FBS. That mark represented a major jump from the unit’s 70.3 season average.

Wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. led the offensive skill group with an 82.1 grade, while running back Jarvis Green earned a 77.4, offensive lineman Gavin Blanchard posted a 75.7, and tight end Olsen Patt-Henry finished at 75.3.