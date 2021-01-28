49ers Have ‘Inside Edge’ to Land Matthew Stafford: Report

The Detroit Lions are “mutually” looking to move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford and several teams have reached out to acquire the veteran signal-caller, including the San Fransisco 49ers.

Keep a very, very close eye on the #49ers for Stafford. Would be my best bet on his landing spot. https://t.co/PC2oZJqYqq — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 23, 2021

In fact, the Odds Sharks are saying on the top-rated online sportsbook, Bovada, that the 49ers are the best landing spot for Stafford.

Below are the teams with the best odds of adding Stafford to their lineup by Week 1 of the 2021 football season:

1. 49ers +325

2. Broncos +450

3. Colts +450

4. Patriots +500

5. Lions +550

6. Washington +650

7. Panthers +900

8. Raiders +1000

9. Rams +1100

10. Texans +1200

This is a bit odd (ha ha) since the Lions are still listed at number five, which likely means they will keep Stafford around if they don’t get the offer they want. According to NBC Sports, the Lions are seeking at least a first-round pick in exchange for the Pro Bowl QB, which shouldn’t be a problem with several teams already calling.

According to 49ers insider Al Sacco, the Niners’ trade discussions with the Lions are “looking positive,” but San Francisco would like to keep (at least) 2021’s first-round pick.

Here’s what I’ve heard throughout the day on #49ers & Stafford: Do with it what you will. Trade discussions are “looking positive.” SF would like to keep the 12th overall pick. I don’t know if a future one would be part of the compensation, but they’d like to keep this years. — Al Sacco (@AlSacco49) January 27, 2021

49ers Have The “Inside Edge” on Stafford

According to 49ers reporter of Sports Illustrated, Grant Cohen, he spoke with an unnamed source who gave said the Niners have an “inside edge” on a Stafford trade.

“A source extremely close to the situation said that while nothing is done or close to being finalized, the San Francisco 49ers seem to have the inside edge to land Stafford in a trade with the Detroit Lions”, Cohen said.

Cohen also added what would be so intriguing for Stafford to request to go to the Bay Area.

“The source did not say what the 49ers would have to give the Lions to get Stafford, although it’s presumed the 49ers would have to trade at least their first-round pick this year. Nor did the source say whether the 49ers are Stafford’s first choice. He most likely would love their head coach, Kyle Shanahan, plus their star players such as George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk, but probably wouldn’t love the California state taxes. Still, the 49ers probably would give Stafford his best chance to win the Super Bowl within the next couple years.”

Stafford Has Never Won A Playoff Game, But Is Still A Quality QB

The Lions drafted Stafford first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. Despite being a solid quarterback throughout the years, Stafford has never won a playoff game. He did lead the Lions to three playoff berths in 2011, 2014, and 2016, but left the Lions still on the search of their first postseason win since 1991.

This past season, Stafford complete 64.2% of his passes for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He has thrown for at least 4,000 yards in a season eight times and stands with just two NFL legends who have thrown for more than 4,000 yards in a season, Steve Young and Jeff Garcia.

The Lions named new head coach Matt Campbell and general manager Matt Holmes earlier this month and were hired with the desire to move on from Stafford and rebuild from scratch.

