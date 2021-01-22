49ers RB Gives NSFW Answer on Future With 49ers

And so the offseason drama begins.

49ers running back Jerick McKinnon joined Deebo Samuel on Instagram Live to entertain San Fran fans. McKinnon, who is now a free agent, was asked by Samuel if he will be returning to the Bay Area in 2021.

Put some earmuffs on folks, because the answer is blunt and unfiltered.

Am I staying with the Niners? ***** f*** no, what the hell you talking about?” McKinnon said. “We gone! We gone!”

Jerick McKinnon on IG Live with Deebo Samuel after being asked if he’ll be back with the #49ers in 2021: “F*** no! 😂 pic.twitter.com/2gX8II65sq — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 21, 2021

McKinnon Ended Up Playing Just One Season With The Niners

McKinnon signed with the Niners in 2018 on a four-year deal worth $30 million. But in September right before Week 1, McKinnon tore his ACL during a team workout which ended the season for him.

He tried to heal in time for the 2019 season, but ended up re-hurting his knee in camp and was ruled out of the season.

Instead of releasing him, the 49ers reconstructed his contract and McKinnon returned for the 2020 season where he played in 16 games and started just four. He recorded four touchdowns in four games and was averaging 5.6 yards per carry on 34 attempts. He finished with just 31 touches and didn’t score in the final seven games. McKinnon finished the year 572 yards from scrimmage with six touchdowns.

McKinnon won’t be missed in the Bay Area as the Niners already have talented depth at running back with Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert, and JaMycal Hasty on the chart.

McKinnon could benefit by getting a fresh start elsewhere and with ex-49ers DC Robert Saleh taking the head coaching job with the Jets, McKinnon could find himself with Saleh.

MicKinnon’s Successful Past

McKinnon was drafted in the 3rd round (96th overall) by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Georgia Southern.

During his rookie year, McKinnon played in 11 games with six starts and led the Vikings with a 4.8 yard per carry average and ranked second on the team in rushing yards.

For a second-straight year in 2015, McKinnon led the team in yards per carry with a 5.2 average and logged a career-high three total touchdowns.

In his third season with the Vikings, Adrian Peterson tore his meniscus and McKinnon was announced as Minnesota’s started in Week 3. He was downgraded from the starting position right before the game but ended up leading the rushing attack with 45 yards on 16 carries and a 2-point conversion against the Carolina Panthers. He earned his first start by Week 4 against the Giants and rushed 18 times for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ win.

To finish the 2016 season, McKinnon recorded 539 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 43 receptions, 255 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.

In 2017, Minnesota drafted Dalvin Cook and McKinnon’s starting spot was revoked. And when Cook tore his ACL, McKinnon remained at number two on the depth chart. McKinnon finished the season with a career-high 570 rushing yards and three touchdowns along with 51 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns. Minnesota made it to the NFC Championship but lost to the Eagles 38-7.

Farewell, MicKinnon.

