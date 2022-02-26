Falcons Add Ex-Dolphins Coach to Offensive Staff

Aside from perfecting their roster, the Atlanta Falcons are also shaping up their coaching staff and hired a new offensive line coach in Shawn Flaherty, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo.

Flaherty comes to Atlanta after spending the last three seasons as an O-line assistant with the Miami Dolphins.

Shawn Flaherty heads to the #Falcons as a member of their coaching staff after three seasons as an assistant with the #Dolphins. The son of longtime OL coach Pat Flaherty finds a second stop on his NFL coaching career. https://t.co/ijKY0gmOaB — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 24, 2022

Could Flaherty Bring a Stud TE With Him?

As Garafolo mentioned in his report, Flaherty is the son of one of the NFL’s most legendary offensive line coaches, Pat Flaherty, who has been bouncing around the league for 20 years.

Pat’s son tagged along with him to Miami and ended up sticking around even after his dad was fired.

According to Shawn Flaherty’s Instagram, he seems to be pretty friendly with Dolphins’ star tight end Mike Gesicki, who sent Flaherty off with a farewell post.

Mike Gesicki says goodbye to assistant OL coach Shawn Flaherty, who is heading to Atlanta. (via. Gesicki's IG story) pic.twitter.com/a2C6BC4zbI — Mike Masala (@Mike_Masala) February 25, 2022

While paired with a struggling quarterback all of the 2021 season, Gesicki managed to catch 73 of 106 targets for 780 yards and two touchdowns. And now come March 16, he will be free to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent.

With Hayden Hurst en route to FA himself, the Falcons are in need of another receiving tight end to pair with Kyle Pitts and if the price is right, Gesicki could be the perfect fit.

Thus, let’s hope Flaherty being buddy-buddy with a stud tight end means he has some leverage and that somehow Atlanta can come up with extra cash.

