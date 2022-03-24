Falcons’ A.J. Terrell Weighs in on Top QB Prospect

The Atlanta Falcons may or may not be eyeing a quarterback at No. 8 overall heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

But if that is the case, then Falcons’ cornerback A.J. Terrell appears to have a personal favorite.

Terrell took to Twitter to shares his thoughts on top quarterback prospect, Malik Willis.

“You The One Kid!,” Terrell wrote in a tweet directed at Willis following his impressive Pro Day.

@malikwillis You The One Kid! — AJ Terrell (@ajterrell_8) March 22, 2022

The Liberty product and Terrell are both Georgia natives and attended Westlake high school in Atlanta.

Could the two be playing for the same NFL team come April?

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Willis Is Favored to Go No. 2 Overall

Amongst rookie quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell, Willis is considered to be the QB to be taken first in the draft.

In fact, oddsmakers have him or Georgia’s edge Trevon Walker as the favorite to be the second player taken off of the draft board.

The Detroit Lions own the second-overall pick at the moment while the Jacksonville Jaguars are in charge of the first. If Atlanta were to get him, that would mean they’d need to trade up.

However, according to longtime draft expert, Mel Kiper, that might not be necessary as Kiper doesn’t believe he’s worth using a No. 2 pick on.

“Obviously, he interviews unbelievable,” Kiper told reporters on Wednesday, March 23. “He’s got the rocket arm. I compared him yesterday to, he’s kind of a right-handed version of Michael Vick in a lot of ways. I could definitely see Carolina at six, Atlanta at eight, Seattle at nine taking Malik Willis. He would be the one because you’re rolling the dice on talent, you’re betting on the talent

“That’s what’s happened with Josh Allen, with Justin Herbert, talent has won out,” Kiper continued. “They weren’t the first quarterbacks taken. Allen was the third, Justin Herbert was the third and they’ve been better than the guys, a lot better than the guys that went ahead of them because of talent. They were a little raw, but they had great talent. Same thing with Malik, so I could see that happening.”

The Panthers are said to be in the market for a quarterback but it’s unclear as to whether or not they draft a rookie or look for a trade partner, especially with Jimmy Garoppolo still up for grabs.

Willis Has Impressive Pro Day

Willis showed off his arm in front of 70 NFL coaches, scouts and front office personnel on Tuesday, March 22.

Things went really, really well for Willis, which ultimately increased his draft stock.

His most impressive moment came with a 65-yard pass while on the move.

Unbelievable throw. Great celebration. @malikwillis is doing it all. 📺: @LibertyFootball Pro Day on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/9M30Nw39Te — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 22, 2022

And the dimes kept coming.

Back-to-back deep dimes from Liberty QB Malik Willis at his Pro Day. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/2LsBUJEMRb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 22, 2022

After throwing for 2,562 passing yards and 1,033 rushing yards as a senior in high school, Willis committed to Auburn. With Jarrett Stidham ahead of him on the depth chart, Willis didn’t see the field much and decided to transfer to Liberty after sitting out the 2019 season.

The dual-threat QB logged 5,107 passing yards, 1,822 rushing yards, 74 total touchdowns, and 18 interceptions in just two seasons with the Flames.

With so many roster holes to fill, the Falcons plan to take the “best available” player at No. 8 and whether that’s Willis or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

READ NEXT: