Falcons’ Rising CB Star Lands in PFF’s Top-10 Defenders

Atlanta Falcons’ third-year cornerback A.J. Terrell is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

The 2020 first-round pick has been named to Pro Football Focus’ list of top-10 defenders under the age of 25 at the start of the 2022 season.

Terrell comes in at No. 4, just behind Titans’ defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Cowboys’ linebacker Micah Parsons and 49ers’ defensive end Nick Bosa.

The Top-10 defenders under 25 at the start of the 2022 season ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/vYB4snBHvJ — PFF (@PFF) May 18, 2022

Terrell Snubbed of 2021 Pro-Bowl Honors

There’s no question that Terrell played at a Pro Bowl level last season, despite the team finishing the season with a 7-10 record.

However, the voters thought differently as Terrell didn’t make the cut for some unknown reason.

In 2021, Terrell allowed just 200 receiving yards through 17 games. He was thrown at a total of 66 times and allowed just 29 receptions to pass by for a 43.9% catch rate, which was the lowest in the league last year. Not to mention that passes thrown into his coverage also generated a league-low 47.5 passer rating.

A.J. Terrell: 47.7% completion % allowed in 2021 Lowest among all CBs 🔒 📸 @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/OwGFjq8gbN — PFF (@PFF) December 8, 2021

Following his outstanding season, Terrell received some recognition from a former NFL great, who claims he deserves a lot more.

Chad Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler over his 12-year NFL career, took to Twitter to call out the media in December for keeping Terrell under the radar:

“AJ Terrell doesn’t get talked about enough & these so-called pundits need to highlight these DB’s more often since it’s the most difficult position to play,” he tweeted.

Johnson, nicknamed “Ochocinco,” went drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2001 draft. He spent 10 seasons in Cincy and bounced around practice squads after that before eventually making his way to the CFL. So, that is quite the compliment from a longtime receiver, who has faced several corners in his time and knows what he is talking about.

Why Terrell was left off of the 2021 Pro Bowl roster remains unclear but he should take an even bigger leap this season to get another chance at it.

Falcons’ New Additions Open Up Opportunity for Terrell

The Falcons made some solid additions on defense, not only to their pass rush but also to their secondary, this offseason, which should ultimately open up more chances for Terrell to make some big plays.

Furthermore, 23-year-old Terrell will have a former Pro Bowler with 10 years of experience in ex-Raiders corner Casey Hayward to learn from, and it’s safe to say that he’s excited about the opportunity.

“The knowledge and everything he has on me being a young player and being able to get under his wings and ask questions,” Terrell said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ll know about little things going into games. I mean, just being able to pick his brain and then also just being able to vibe with him outside of football.”

But Terrell isn’t the only one who is excited.

“It’s kind of dope,” Hayward said. “Besides me being in Green Bay, I don’t think I’ve ever had a running mate on the other side as talented as A.J. When I was with the Chargers, we had Jason Verrett, and he was probably one of the most talented guys I’ve ever been around.

“I’ve played with a lot of pretty good guys, but not as talented as A.J. is. The guy is super talented.”

In two seasons with the Falcons, Terrell has racked up 155 total tackles, 23 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four interceptions.

