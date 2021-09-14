Falcons Announce Depth Chart vs. Buccaneers

Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror as the Atlanta Falcons gear up for their Week 2 matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons are the road underdogs this week as they face the reigning Super Bowl champs who are coming off a close victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

So, who will take the field for Atlanta against a stingy Tampa offense?

Atlanta revealed their official Week 2 depth chart vs. the Bucs on Tuesday:

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks
RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman
WR: Calvin Ridley, Tajae Sharpe or Christian Blake
WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith
TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith, Parker Hesse
LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG: Jalen Mayfield, Drew Dalman, Colby Gossett
C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham
DL: Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky
OLB: Steven Means, Brandon Copeland or Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Dorian Etheridge
OLB: Dante Fowler Jr., Adetokunbo Ogundeji
CB: A.J. Terrell, T.J. Green, Darren Hall or Avery Williams
CB: Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver
S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins
S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo
P: Cameron Nizialek
LS: Josh Harris
H: Cameron Nizialek
PR: Avery Williams
KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

 

 

 

