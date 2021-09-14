Falcons Announce Depth Chart vs. Buccaneers

Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror as the Atlanta Falcons gear up for their Week 2 matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons are the road underdogs this week as they face the reigning Super Bowl champs who are coming off a close victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

So, who will take the field for Atlanta against a stingy Tampa offense?

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Falcons Depth Chart vs. Buccaneers

Atlanta revealed their official Week 2 depth chart vs. the Bucs on Tuesday:

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

WR: Calvin Ridley, Tajae Sharpe or Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith, Parker Hesse

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Drew Dalman, Colby Gossett

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham

DL: Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky

OLB: Steven Means, Brandon Copeland or Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Dorian Etheridge

OLB: Dante Fowler Jr., Adetokunbo Ogundeji

CB: A.J. Terrell, T.J. Green, Darren Hall or Avery Williams

CB: Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Cameron Nizialek

LS: Josh Harris

H: Cameron Nizialek

PR: Avery Williams

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

READ NEXT: