Falcons Announce Matt Hennessy Injury Update

The Atlanta Falcons will be without offensive lineman Matt Hennessy on Thursday night when they take on the Carolina Panthers.

After sending starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson to injured reserve over the weekend, Hennessy made his first start at left guard for the Falcons on Sunday.

He played the entire first half and then suffered a knee injury in the second half and did not return.

On Monday, November 7, the head coach Arthur Smith told the media that Hennessy has already been ruled out for Thursday.

Matt won’t be available this week,” Smith said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter. “We’re still looking at it. We’ll have to see if we can get him back.”

Georgia Native to Start in Hennessy’s Place

With both Wilkinson and Hennessy unavailable, Colby Gossett is set to slide into the starting left job role, according to Rothstein.

The Falcons brought Gossett (a Cumming, Georgia native) home last fall after the North Forsyth alum was waived by the Cleveland Browns.

Prior to coming to Atlanta, Gossett also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

Gossett started in five games (four starts) at left guard for the Cardinals in 2018.

He then spent the 2019 season on the Browns practice squad before exercising his option to opt out of the 2020 season due COVID-19.

He initially entered the league as a sixth-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2018 and became the first player in Forsyth County football history to be selected in the NFL draft.

Gossett showed off his versatility in high school, playing on both North’s offensive line and defensive line before committing to App State in 2013. He was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference as a Mountaineer and started 46 straight games.

Gossett has appeared in five games this season for Atlanta so far with one start. He filled Wilkinson’s void back in Week 3 when the Falcons beat the Seahawks 27-23 where he earned himself a pass-blocking grade of 77.7 from Pro Football Focus.

Smith Provides Updates on Other Key Players

Hennessy isn’t the only player banged up from Sunday’s loss as tight end Feleipe Franks is dealing with a calf injury.

Unfortunately, since it’s a short week, other players fighting an injury are less likely to play as well.

“I think it will be tough for Feleipe to make it for Thursday,” Smith said. “We’ll have to see. When you’re on these short weeks … it’s not like we’ll crank up full speed (Monday) or (Tuesday). You’re on a short week. We’ll do the same thing with A.J. (Terrell). You kind of assess him and where he’s at … Feleipe, Erik (Harris) and A.J., we’ll just have to see. With Henny, I would definitely not expect him Thursday night.”

Starting cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring), who has missed two weeks, remains week-to-week. And safety Erik Harris (foot) is day-to-day.

The Falcons are on tap for their first, and only, Thursday Night football game of the season this week. It will be quit a revenge game for the Panthers who lost in overtime to Atlanta in a wild Week 8 battle.