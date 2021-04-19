Falcons Answer Trade Call From Broncos GM: Report

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly received multiple calls inquiring about trading their No. 4 overall pick––the most recent being from Denver Broncos general manager George Paton, according to Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette.

Paige also reports that Paton has “Mile High regard” for both top quarterback prospects Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

This does not come by surprise as Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot made it clear that the Falcons will stay open to “all possibilities” until they decide what is best for Atlanta.

“There are so many different scenarios,” Fontenot said via AtlantaFalcons.com. “There are going to be some really good players there at No. 4. We can move up, and we can move down and acquire more picks. There’s just a lot of different scenarios to really go through. It’s a prime spot to be in. It’s not somewhere that we want to be in very often with this team, but we are going to take advantage of that and be open to all possibilities.”

The Broncos currently hold the No. 9 overall slot and if they really are eyeing a QB, it could be a risk to sit back and wait with already three quarterbacks set to go first off the board.

As for the Falcons, nobody really knows who they are eyeing because they haven’t made anything clear––aside from the fact that they are “open” and that they plan to draft the “best available.”

2021’s Top 10 Draft Prospects

According to CBS Sports, the players listed below are the top 10 NFL draft prospects to come out of 2021’s draft class. They are not in any relative order, except for highly projected No. 1 overall Trevor Lawrence:

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson QB

2. Penei Sewell, Oregon OL

3. Ja’Marr Chase, LSU WR

4. Zach Wilson, BYU QB

5. Micah Parson, Penn State LB

6. Justin Fields, OSU QB

7. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama WR

8. DeVante Smith, Alabama WR

9. Kyle Pitts, Florida TE

10. Trey Lance, NDSU QB

Clemson product, Trevor Lawrence, is expected to go at No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. At No. 2, the Jets are projected to select BYU gunslinger Zach Wilson. And from there, Jones is the favorite to go to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 overall, however, it’s odd that CBS Sports does not have him listed in the top 10.

The Falcons’ No. 4 Pick is When the Draft Starts

The Falcons’ No. 4 overall pick is actually when the draft begins because they could be the first team to make a trade, stay put and take Matt Ryan’s successor or a different position need, OR trade back.

If the Falcons are not going to take their future franchise QB, then trading back makes the most sense, however, No. 9 could be too far back for what they are looking for.

That brings us to the Falcons’ needs. The next best position player outside of the quarterback position is former Florida Gators’ tight end, Kyle Pitts and Atlanta has expressed a good amount of interest in him, according to Pitts himself. But, do the Falcons risk giving up their 4th pick and hope he’s there at No. 9? Or do they draft him at 4th overall. The Falcons also need another edge, offensive tackle, running back, and cornerback.

There’s a lot of weight on Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s shoulders right now, let’s hope they make the right decision––whatever that decision is.