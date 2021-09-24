Falcons vs. Giants: Arthur Smith Plans to Put Punter in ‘Sink or Swim’ Situation

Atlanta Falcons’ young punter Cameron Nizialek is getting another chance to redeem himself after a poor performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

“I want to see him take another step, and we’ll see how this week goes for Cam,” Smith said. “You let them work through it and they either swim or sink.”

Nizialek, 26, shanked two costly punts against the Bucs which ultimately led to a 48-25 loss. Head coach Arthur Smith is big on second chances but it won’t come easy for the former Georgia Bulldog as the Falcons added some competition this past week in veteran punter Dustin Colquitt. So if Nizialek can’t get the job done this week, his time is likely up.

Falcons HC Has High Hopes for Nizialek

Despite the high pressure on Nizialek, Smith is confident that he can redeem themselves on the road against the New York Giants.

“I can go there and yell at him and tell him don’t shank it, (but I don’t),” Smith said via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution when asked about what he told his punter.

“We have to look down to see where his mind-set is, technique-wise,” Smith said. “That’s what you have to fix. (He) drops the football, you don’t want it to happen. That’s the challenge of coaching, you go to be fair and let guys play through and see if they can improve. If they don’t then you have to make those tough decisions.”

Nizialek flashed some promise in the Falcons’ Week 1 game against the Eagles. He finished the day with six punts, averaging 46.5 yards a punt. However, against the Bucs, he had four punts 157 yards an average of 39.3 yards per punt.

As for Colquitt, he brings tons of experience to Atlanta after playing for the Kansas City Chiefs last season where he averaged 43.6 yards per punt on 26 punts through six games.

“I don’t believe all of a sudden something is catastrophic,” said Smith on Nizialek making a mistake. “You can feel crappy when bad things happen.”

Nizialek Isn’t the Only One Getting Another Chance

Aside from Nizialek, rookie left guard Jalen Mayfield continues to get yet another chance to prove himself as well.

Mayfield, who was a third-round draft pick from Michigan, was got the start at left guard after Josh Andrews broke his hand and landed on injured reserve on Sept. 1. And before that, expected 2021 left guard, Matt Gono, suffered an injury and was added to the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and was last seen wearing a neck brace.

Mayfield’s first regular-season start was not pretty against the Eagles as he had two false starts and allowed two of the three sacks on quarterback Matt Ryan. Nonetheless, Smith gave him another shot against Tampa Bay.

We saw very minimal improvement from him in Week 2, but every bit counts. Now, he’ll get his third start against a less stingy defense on Sunday.

