Falcons HC Arthur Smith Brushes Off QB Situation

Atlanta Falcons fans are calling for Desmond Ridder to take over the starting quarterback job.

However, according to head coach Arthur Smith, they’re not going to get their wish anytime soon.

“If we were going to make a change, I’d tell you,” Smith said, via Tori McElhaney of the Falcons’ official website. “You’d see it at practice.”

While critics and fans are worried about the current QB situation in Atlanta with Marcus Mariota in charge, Smith doesn’t see a problem with it.

“There is no situation. There was never a situation, ever. Never,” he said.

“… You lose two games in five days and everybody wants to panic, but we’re right in the middle of it. We’re not where we want to be but the reality of it is that you’re right in the middle of a playoff race.”

Smith Is Putting Everyone At Fault

Through 10 weeks, Mariota has completed 62 percent of his passes this season for 1,747 yards and 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He’s also added 347 yards and three scores on the ground.

Those are not exactly Pro Bowl numbers, but they’ve been good enough to keep the Falcons in a playoff race.

And Smith has noted several times now that football is a team effort, so you can’t put all of the blame on Mariota.

“There are a couple plays where you can certainly put the blame on him. But there’s blame to go around operationally,” Smith said. “If there’s pressure right there, I don’t know what to tell the quarterback when he’s looking down to pick the ball up because it’s a low snap, he gets up and there’s a defender right in his face. That’s kind of hard to overcome there. It’s the little things that add up to it that we can do better, and we have at times. I wouldn’t pinpoint just on one player.”